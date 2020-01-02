Eros Now Partners with Ooredoo Qatar

Eros Now to offer its vast content library to Ooredoo users in Qatar

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$EROS #ErosNow–Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE : EROS) (“Eros”), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, today announced its partnership with Ooredoo Qatar – an international telecommunications company headquartered in Doha. The Eros Now premium online video streaming platform, popular for its massive Bollywood, regional film library and captivating originals, promises to cater to the country’s wide audience base in partnership with the telecom giant, Ooredoo Qatar.

The Middle East region and Qatar in particular is home to a robust population of non-resident south Asians. What is unique about this region is that the content is consumed by both the South Asian diaspora as well as locals who are equally enthusiastic to watch entertaining content from Bollywood. The unprecedented demand for Indian content for both films and originals makes Eros Now a popular choice for consumers.

With this partnership, Eros Now aims at offering its wide array of content across genres and Indian regional languages to Ooredoo’s vast subscriber base. Eros Now and Ooredoo, which provides services in nine countries across the region including Qatar, also plan to replicate similar alliances in new markets in the future.

Commenting on the association, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said, “Eros Now’s content certainly has a universal appeal and Qatar is one of the significant markets for us. The inconceivable demand for Indian content in the country has enabled Eros Now and Ooredoo to join hands and offer audiences the finest films, originals, music and more.”

Manar Khalifa Al-Muraikhi – Director PR and Corporate Communications at Ooredoo said, “This partnership will not only strengthen our portfolio but also help us build bridges to connect with our global audience. Love for Bollywood is conversation starter that seamlessly turns into a topic of discussion, and we are thrilled to partner with an Indian OTT giant.”

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000 plus Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 177.7 million registered users and 23.5 million monthly paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.

