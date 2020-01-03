CES 2020 Exhibitor Profiles: Gemalto to Jabra

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–CES, the world’s largest gathering for the consumer technology industry, takes place January 7–10, 2020 in Las Vegas. Business Wire is the official news wire partner for CES.

Listed below are exhibitor profiles for Gemalto to Jabra.

Please also note the following important information:

CES 2020 Exhibitor News and Press Kits

https://www.ces.tech/Media/News/Exhibitor-Press-Releases.aspx

Media Days Schedule

https://www.ces.tech/Media/Media-Events/Media-Days-Schedule.aspx

CES Unveiled Las Vegas

https://www.ces.tech/Events-Programs/CES-Unveiled/Las-Vegas.aspx

Additional Information for Media

https://www.ces.tech/media.aspx

Company: Gemalto, a Thales company

Booth: Tech East – Westgate – IoT Pavilion – 2913

Gemalto, a Thales company, has been pioneering IoT solutions for 25 years. We provide essential building blocks for secure data exchange between devices and the cloud through cellular connectivity. OEMs rely on our portfolio of hardware, software & services: Future-proof Cinterion IoT Modules, Terminals, Modem Cards and eSIMs connect any IoT application and enable an evolution to next generation networks.

Company: Gift3r App

Booth: 52957

Gift3r App is a cloud-based application and digital marketing platform for electronic gift cards that brings people together while supporting local businesses. Gift3r App empowers users to send and receive gift cards to their favorite businesses in three clicks. For businesses, Gift3r App makes the multi-billion-dollar gift card industry accessible to companies with a less-costly and complicated digital gift giving platform. Expected to launch in 2020, Gift3r App was founded by award-winning restaurant business owner Anastasios Tirkas with the expertise of international leaders in the payment and banking industries. For more information, visit gift3rapp.com.

Company: GIGABYTE Technology

Booth: 20925

GIGABYTE is an engineer, visionary, and leader in the world of tech that uses its hardware expertise, patented innovations, and industry leadership to create, inspire, and advance. Renowned for over 30 years of award-winning excellence, GIGABYTE is a cornerstone in the HPC community, providing businesses with server and data center expertise to accelerate their success. At the forefront of evolving technology, GIGABYTE is devoted to invent smart solutions that enable digitalization from edge to cloud, and allow customers to capture, analyze, and transform digital information into economic data that can benefit humanity and “Upgrade Your Life”.

Company: GlobaLogic Inc.

Booth: 11754

GlobalLogic is a leader in digital product engineering. We help our clients design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating strategic design, complex engineering, and vertical industry expertise — we help our clients imagine what’s possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow’s digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the communications, automotive, healthcare, technology, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and semiconductor industries.

Company: GOOD WAY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Booth: LVCC South Hall 4 – 35750

Good Way, world leading provider of PC peripherals and IOT products, will introduce latest products at CES 2020 in booth 35750, LVCC South Hall 4. We provide a better solution in the office for enhancing productivity and collaboration, including Dock for professional expert, Conference Dock, Ergonomics Dock and Mobility Dock.

Wireless IOT solution of smart lighting in home, office and asset management applications with deployment of wireless technologies such as BLE5.0 and Mesh/Wi-Fi/Z-Wave. With in-house RD expertise and experience, we are capable to provide the vertical integration of hardware, firmware, APP and cloud management to fulfill the dynamic IOT service.

Company: GroPod

Booth: Sands, Hall G – 51049

An IoT hydroponic appliance with a seed pod subscription described as “Keurig for food”. Anyone can be a farmer with our hardware and cloud software.

Company: HAIER

Booth: 11421

In the late 1990s, Haier Group entered “Internationalization Strategy Stage”, in an effort to tap into overseas markets.

Unlike some Chinese enterprises pursuing short-term gains as international manufacturing factories in overseas markets, Haier, since the beginning of its international expansion, has formulated a “Brand Building” strategy with a commitment to offering the product quality, technical specification and after-sale service of the highest standards to overseas customers under its own brand. Statistics show that the export of Chinese household appliances occupies only 2.46% of the total overseas market share, 82% of which comes from Haier.

Branding relies on successful market development strategy. While formulating differentiation tactics, Haier came up with the “three-step strategy” of “ going out, going in and going up”. That is, first gain ground in the traditional major household appliance markets like Europe, USA and Japan by making into the niche markets, then with the advantageous positions obtained in these major markets, rapidly expand the market presence in the developing countries. Next, take to the main channels of local markets with localized products that meet mainstream local user needs, and ultimately become the market leader of high-end and innovative products. Currently, Haier has entered the top ten chain channels in Europe and USA with its markets across over 100 countries and regions. Every minute on average 125 overseas consumers are becoming Haier customers.

Company: Hampton Products

Booth: Sands, Halls A-D – 43131

Hampton Products develops and manufactures the Array by Hampton® connected home family of products and BenjiLock by Hampton® locks and hardware. Hampton is a leading innovator of security hardware products and a trusted leader in security, dedicated to serving consumers with secure products and solutions that are easy to install and easy to use. The company has sold more than 1.5 billion door locks, padlocks, door hardware and security lights since 1990 under the Brink’s®, Hampton®, Mountain Security®, Wright Products®, ACE Hardware and other security brand names.

Company: Hancom Group

Booth: 25628

South Korea’s leading ICT company Hancom will present its visions for making the world better through pioneering future innovation for an ever-evolving tech industry.

Hancom will share with the industry how it uniquely envisions Robotics, Smart City and AI Life Blockchain technology.

Come visit us at the Show located at South Hall 2, AI & Robotics, Booth 25628 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Founded in 1989, today Hancom Group is a leader in creating innovative ecosystems that will lead the world through the convergence of technology.

Company: Hatch

Booth: 45224

Hatch has helped over half a million families sleep better, and they’re just getting started. Hatch’s newest product helps you get your best sleep, bringing together what’s proven to work and making it simple. Hatch will be showcasing their newest sleep device — this time for adults — designed to simplify and personalize the way that you fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up.

Company: HeardThat

Booth: 51304

More than 466 million people worldwide are affected by hearing loss. The first step in helping people is an in-ear hearing aid. However, the weakness of even the most sophisticated hearing aids is the challenge of separating speech from background noise. Hearing aids tend to amplify all sound, making it difficult to conversations in a noisy environment

HeardThat harnesses the power of machine learning, to turn your smartphone into a futuristic hearing assistant, tuning out background noise to enable individuals with hearing loss to hear speech more clearly, allowing them to engage in conversations they would otherwise have trouble hearing.

Company: Hiber

Booth: 51726

Hiber, Dutch NewSpace, recently launched the world’s first global IoT satellite network for remote areas and developing countries, opening up a £100bn opportunity for growth in the wider IoT market. This is powered by Hiber’s two nano-satellites which are circling the earth 16 times a day. Hiber is helping its customers to reduce the effects of climate change, preserve bee colonies and stop illegal overfishing. A testament to this, Hiber has been selected to receive funding from the European Commission who are offering €278 million to 75 start-ups/SMEs ‘set to shape the future’.

Company: Hirose Electric

Booth: 44349

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: 6806:JP (TOKYO Stock Exchange)

Hirose Electric develops interconnect solutions that satisfy the industry’s most demanding challenges. Visit CES 2020 booth, #44349 to see Hirose’s user-friendly, space-saving designs for next-generation applications including automotive, consumer, data center, IoT, mobile, smart devices, and wearables. This includes Hirose’s FX26 Series and BM46 Series, which were selected as CES 2020 Innovation Award Honorees. With vibration and high heat resistance up to 140°C, the FX26 floating BtB connector was selected in the ‟Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation” category. Chosen in the ‟Mobile Devices and Accessories” category, the BM46 multi-RF board-to-board connector supports next generation high speed communications like WiGig and 5G.

Company: Hizero Technologies

Booth: Sands, 42955

Founded in 2013, HIZERO Technologies CO., LTD specialises in innovative cleaning technology. Inspired by bionics, we created the world’s first dual-use and self-cleanable floor cleaner, HIZERO. It integrates the current dry cleaning tools (e.g. brooms and vacuum cleaners) and wet cleaning tools (e.g. damp paper towels and mops) into one. Established by a group of engineers and designers, we pursue a perfect balance of aesthetics and functionality.

Originated from the nature, HIZERO will make your life easier and simpler. Floor care will never be any easier, it will no longer be considered a chore but a pleasure.

Company: Holst Centre

Booth: Sands, Halls A-D – 40950 (Smart Home)

Holst Centre is an independent R&D center that develops technologies for wireless autonomous sensor technologies and flexible electronics. Our fundamentals are to contribute to answering global societal challenges in, for example, healthcare and lifestyle. At CES we focus on human centric wearables for smart health. Human centric wearables provide opportunities to address the challenges todays society faces with regards to the well-being of people that’s is being compromised. By integrating electronics in textiles we build on the intimacy of clothing and augment its expressive and communicative qualities. For more information visit www.holstcentre.com.

Company: HumanEyes Technologies

Booth: Wynn Encore Hospitality Suites

HumanEyes Technologies is an innovative, R&D powerhouse, providing holistic 3D-Virtual Reality development and system solutions. The company, founded in digital graphics and imaging systems, has pioneered the natural evolution to immersive imaging through their high performance, yet reasonably affordable 3D-VR solutions. Since 2014 the innovative Vuze camera line, combined with its creative suite, provides end-to-end edit and sharing solutions for Enterprise, Professional, and Enthusiast segments. The company’s products and services leverage HET’s patented 3D and Virtual Reality technologies.

Company: Human Touch

Booth: 36017

For more than 40 years, Human Touch has proudly served as the country’s leading provider and innovator of high-performance massage chairs, zero gravity recliners and other wellness solutions. Committed to creating the most immersive and personalized independent wellness experiences, Human Touch introduces patented massage systems that replicate the touch and techniques used by leading massage professionals. Each product is strategically engineered and designed to address the pains and stresses caused by today’s hectic lifestyle using the latest technologies and intelligent ergonomics. Products are available at fine furniture stores, back care specialty stores, and mass-market retailers across the U.S., through international retailers and distributors in more than 40 countries.

Company: HZO Inc.

Booth: Westgate, Suite 4109

HZO is a global leader in delivering world-class protective nano coatings that safeguard electronics from the most demanding corrosive and liquid environments. The Company brings together people, process, capital equipment, and material science; leveraging an extensive patent portfolio to create unique solutions to meet specific customer requirements. Working with some of the largest companies across industries including consumer electronics, IoT, medical device and automotive, HZO delivers a better, more reliable, and more durable water-resistant and waterproof product that reduces costly returns, improves customer satisfaction and drives overall brand value. For additional information on HZO, visit www.hzo.com.

Company: Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH

Booth: 4627

Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH has positioned itself as a global technology leader for LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensors and the associated products and software tools. This technology is used in vehicle assistance systems and in the field of autonomous driving. Ibeo has made it its mission to reinvent mobility by transforming vehicles into cooperative partners, thus making road traffic even safer. Ibeo employs more than 400 people at its locations in Hamburg (Germany), Eindhoven (Netherlands), and Detroit (USA).

Since 2016, automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen AG has held a 40 per cent share in Ibeo through Zukunft Ventures GmbH. In 2018, Ibeo has celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Company: ICON.AI

Booth: 50530

ICON.AI named as CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree for [Venus, Smart Makeup Mirror with Alexa Built-in]. World’s Smartest Multi-Functional Smart Makeup Mirror, Venus is a Smart Makeup Mirror with 7″ Touchscreen LCD with Alexa built-in, 360 degree omni-directional Speakers, Bluetooth, Table Mood Lamp, LED Ring Lights for Makeup, Anti-Fingerprint/Tempered Mirror, Wi-fi, two microphones, Camera with Built-in shutter and Skin Diagnostic, AR Makeup, etc.

Company: idrive Inc.

Booth: 51114

DASHCAMs for Fleet Monitoring – Idrive provides the world’s most intelligent vehicle camera system with built-in artificial intelligence features including: Facial Recognition, Distracted & Drowsy Driving Detection, Safe Distance Warning, Seatbelt Detection and Accident Prediction. Idrive’s AI Cam is a dual vision HD camera that captures real-time video telematics and GPS tracking data for fleet and driver monitoring.

Iris is idrive’s cloud-based vehicle fleet management platform that uses data collected from idrive’s powerful AI cam to manage a fleet’s productivity and efficiency. Iris auto-organizes and scores driver behavior, putting your fleet management data into easy to understand actionable intelligence.

Company: iGlass USA inc

Booth: 50712

iGlass USA inc is a leading Silicon Valley display technology company providing innovative Big-Screen-Size, Small-Form-Factor, Light-Weight AR/XR glasses, with laser projector type of UltraSharp visual quality, at affordable consumer price. Its 300-inch Mobile AR screen and 300-inch Mobile TV-Glasses provides Mobile Big Screen for smart phones, gaming consoles, works as Monitor screen, LCD TV, Laser TV and Movie Theater screen replacement, provides theater experience at home or in college dorm, on airplane, train, bus, and car, and works as hardware platform for education and medical applications.

Business Model: B to B to C, NRE + License Fee.

Company: Immersion Corporation

Booth: MP25579

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: IMMR (Nasdaq)

Haptics revolutionizes the human-machine interface in a digital world through the power of touch. Technology from Immersion makes interacting with touchscreens feel more natural, emotional, and familiar for a realistic and immersive experience. For example, a driver can sense the pushing of a button, turning a knob, or spinning a dial when touching the glass front of a dashboard. As the leading innovator of haptics, Immersion’s technology is in 3+ billion devices in mobile, automotive, gaming, and the IoT. Come visit us at CES in meeting room #MP25579.

Company: Immervision Inc.

Booth: Westgate, suite 7121

Immervision enables intelligent vision to any device. We design wide-angle lenses with augmented resolution to see more and AI-ready image processing for smarter professional application, consumer devices, automotive, robotics, and medical. We believe that vision is key to understand and secure the environment and to entertain, so we adapt constantly our technology and license it to the state of the art eco-system of component manufacturers, OEMs and ODMs.

Company: Immoshoot

Booth: Sands, Hall G – 50849

Immoshoot is the first global real estate web portal that interacts with advertising signage to integrate market information with community content. Whether you are a consumer who’s buying or renting, or a sales or rental agent managing a comprehensive portfolio, Immoshoot is the only tool that allows for the sorting, synthesizing and sharing of community-generated information. Winner of a 2020 CES Innovation Award, the real estate platform is the only real-time database that allows for geo-targeted organization, listing notes and active community content; producing industry searches both impeccably organized while allowing for the clearest picture of a particular community.

Company: Industrial Technology Research Institute

Booth: 25650

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world’s leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan’s industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. It focuses on the fields of Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment. Over the years, ITRI has incubated over 280 innovative companies, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote opportunities for international cooperation around the world. For more information, please visit: http://www.itri.org/eng.

Company: Innosparks Pte Ltd

Booth: 52502

Ideal for cooling open spaces, Airbitat Compact Coolers are powerfully cool even in challenging environments from tropical to arid climates. Powered by Reevac™ Deep Cooling Technology, Airbitat is always 50% more effective in delivering deeper cooling than conventional evaporative coolers in every environment, and 80% more energy-efficient than air-conditioning. Airbitat cools deeply without waste heat generation and use of compressors or chemical refrigerants. Airbitat is an innovation of ST Engineering Innosparks, Singapore’s first engineering-based incubator and an Open Innovation Lab of ST Engineering, a global technology, defence and engineering group specialising in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors.

Company: IONIQ Skincare

Booth: 44374

IONIQ is a smart skin care device that combines advanced German spraying technologies with the empathy for the skin to protect everyone better from skin cancer and premature aging. We started with the idea to develop a smart device that uses an ionic mechanism. This is how ION-IQ was born to IONIQ. Its worldwide innovative technology works through a magnetic like attraction to spray skin care products evenly onto the skin without the need to rub it in anymore. We have made it our mission to make it more fun, easy and convenient to care for the skin. #IQfeelgood

Company: IoThink Solutions

Booth: 51050

Do you have a connectivity project? IOTHINK SOLUTIONS is a software IoT/M2M company, based on different technologies we offer a suite of IoT tools to make you completely independent in your connectivity project. Founded in 2016 by two experienced entrepreneurs and specialists in the field of IT telecommunications and energy efficiency, we provide the necessary IoT tools to monitor, control and analyze your equipment remotely from your 100% customizable IoT/M2M platform. This all-in-one monitoring solution is designed to address such markets as Smart Building, Smart Industry, Smart City, Smart Retail, Smart Energy and Smart Agriculture. IOTHINK SOLUTIONS makes IoT Simple.

Company: iWater Tech LLC

Booth: 50935

iWater Tech today launched its iWater Smart Shower System, a retro-fitable, modestly-priced shower device designed to connect, control and conserve water used in showers.

The iWater Smart Shower goes to work seamlessly when you turn on the water. After reaching your desired temperature, it throttles back the water flow until you get in. It monitors your position and adjusts flow accordingly. When you’re under the shower head, you get full water flow. Step back and the flow is reduced.

You save 15 – 25% water & energy without changing your behavior or compromising your experience.

Company: Jabra

Booth: 16714