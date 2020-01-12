Infinite Peripherals Develops Barcode Scanning and Data Capture Solution for the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Infinite Peripherals develops barcode scanning solution for the enterprise Android market; introduces one of the smallest and lightest hand-held scanners for Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Infinite Peripherals, a leader in enterprise mobility solutions, introduces Infinea XC, a rugged, high performance mobile barcode scanner for the Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro. For the past year, Infinite Peripherals and Samsung worked collectively to bring to market a lightweight ergonomic design and powerful scanning solution for Samsung’s latest ruggedized, field-ready device which was built to be light and thin, yet highly-durable. Unlike other scanning devices, the Infinea XC is fully integrated and built into the Galaxy XCover Pro enabling it to deliver enhanced speed and performance.





“We are excited to have collaborated with Samsung to focus on designing an integrated mobile solution for increasing workplace productivity. Working with Samsung in the early stages of development provided us an opportunity to design and build a robust enterprise mobile scanning solution for our expanding ecosystem,” states John Vargas, VP of Hardware & Engineering for Infinite Peripherals.

Businesses are leveraging general-purpose and ruggedized smartphones for a variety of data capture workflows. The small, sleek design of the Infinea XC for Galaxy XCover Pro, is designed to increase user adoption and satisfaction, which will drive user efficiency and productivity. The Infinite Peripherals Infinea XC scanner offers the user the following benefits:

Best in class physical scan engine

Ergonomic, lightweight and rugged design

Pass-thru charging to Galaxy XCover Pro

Access to all Galaxy XCover Pro functions including NFC, programable buttons & more

Expanded functionality through an optional pistol grip, external battery, or multi-bay charging dock

Simple integration with easy-to-use SDK

The Samsung XCover Pro is an ideal smartphone for barcode scanning solutions. Sleek and light, and able to be purpose-built for industry needs, the Android-based Galaxy XCover Pro is also designed to meet MIL-STD 810G and IP681 standards for withstanding harsh environments, both indoors and out. It also offers workers a single device that can perform multiple tasks at once–with a large, bright 6.3” screen that provides high-quality viewing of information. The enhanced touchscreen enables work in any condition, and includes “enhanced touch” for use with work gloves. To ensure data remains secured, the defense-grade Samsung Knox2 platform comes embedded within the solution.

Infinite Peripherals Infinea XC mobile scanner is an excellent solution for businesses within retail, healthcare, hospitality, travel, supply chain/logistics and more. Together, Infinite Peripherals and Samsung are enabling businesses to get more done, anytime, anywhere.

The Infinea XC is the latest addition to an expanding mobility ecosystem offered by Infinite Peripherals.

Need help fast tracking your mobile vision? Infinite Peripherals’ Mobile Accelerator Program (MAP) allows companies to unlock their potential and bring their mobile strategy to life. MAP enables businesses to create advocacy and buy-in within their organization by providing proof-of-concept for their mobile vision. Untangle complex issues that always emerge during the digital evolution journey with Infinite Peripherals’ award-winning software engineers and best-in-class mobile strategy. Quickly integrate and develop leading-edge solutions with the support of the industry leader in integrated mobile devices. You will be able to expedite projects and implement your mobile vision strategy delivering your business objectives efficiently and on budget.

Come see Infinite Peripherals in action at NRF 2020 at Infinite Peripherals’ Booth #4265 and see how MAP can make your mobile vision strategy a reality. To schedule an appointment, contact Sharon Runyon, Director of Marketing at sharon@ipcmobile.com.

About Infinite Peripherals

Infinite Peripherals empowers businesses to operate more efficiently through next-generation enterprise mobility solutions. With over 25 years of mobility expertise, the company provides scalable, customized solutions to a range of industries including retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, and travel. From cloud-based inventory software to fully integrated payment processing solutions, Infinite Peripherals mobilizes companies to do business anywhere, anytime. With over one million solutions deployed, Infinite Peripherals allows companies to go paperless and is fully committed to helping reduce carbon footprints and energy consumption in businesses everywhere. With mobility, the possibilities are infinite. For more information, please visit https://ipcmobile.com/landing-page/samsung-galaxy-xcover-pro-2020

Connect with Infinite Peripherals on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today’s technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of ground-breaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America’s fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS. For more information on Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro, please visit https://smsng.news/39ZIp4o

1 Water resistant in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry after wet.

2 For the full list of Knox certifications, please visit samsungknox.com.

Contacts

Sharon Runyon



Director of Marketing



sharon@ipcmobile.com