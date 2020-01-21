Tubi to Launch in Mexico With Strategic Partner TV Azteca

World’s largest free ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service enters deal to launch a localized Spanish-language app this year with one of the largest media companies

TV Azteca will sell ads on behalf of Tubi and promote the service to their massive audience via online and other platforms

Hisense – the fastest-growing TV brand in Mexico – and its Vidaa platform becomes Tubi’s exclusive connected TV launch partner in Mexico

SAN FRANCISCO & MEXICO CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tubi (www.tubi.tv), the world’s largest free ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service, today announced it will expand its service into Mexico later this year in collaboration with TV Azteca, one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world. As part of the deal, TV Azteca will offer advertising sales for Tubi in Mexico and promote the service to its massive audience via online and other platforms. In addition, some of TV Azteca’s most popular titles will be made available completely free to Tubi customers in Mexico, including Exatlón Mexico, MasterChef, and Lo que La Gente Cuente, among others.





Also announced today, Tubi will partner with Hisense – one of the world’s largest manufacturers of televisions – and their Vidaa platform to be the exclusive connected TV partner in Mexico. As part of its partnership with Hisense, Tubi will be preloaded and prominently placed on the Vidaa TV homepage with content also listed in the “Vidaa Free” section of the platform – as well as their dedicated “free content” button found on their remotes. Tubi will also be supported in-store with retail promotion this year.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with a world-class partner and, together with TV Azteca, launch a new free streaming home to some of Mexico’s most celebrated television franchises,” said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi. “Our expansion into Latin America is just beginning and we look forward to announcing additional territories in the future.”

“As part of TV Azteca’s transformation towards the future, we are looking forward to enhancing our distribution and make the best television productions available to a broader audience via Tubi,” said Alberto Ciurana, Chief Content & Distribution Officer for TV Azteca. “We are excited to be part of the construction of a more connected and technological Mexican audience.”

“Providing users with access to the best free content locally in every market and from all over the world is one of the key goals of our platform, and Tubi is a great partner for this,” said Guy Edri, EVP of Business Development for Hisense’s Vidaa platform. “The vast library of amazing content, provided by Tubi, is a great addition to our platform and will be a great benefit to consumers in Mexico. They will provide hours of high-quality entertainment in their language to buyers of Hisense TVs and will be completely free, which is a unique proposition not only in Mexico, but also globally.”

In September 2019, Tubi announced customers had streamed over 132 million hours of content – a 40% increase since May – and the service will launch in the UK in 2020. In addition to Hisense televisions, Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at www.tubi.tv.

About Tubi

Headquartered in San Francisco, Tubi (www.tubi.tv) is the world’s largest ad-supported video on demand service with over 20,000 movies and television shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content which is available completely free. Currently available in the US, Canada, and Australia, Tubi can be accessed on over 25 devices including Amazon FireTV, Roku, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, iOS, Android and many others. A full list of devices can be found here: https://tubitv.com/static/devices. Tubi is backed by Foundation Capital, Cota Capital, Jump Capital, and Danhua Capital, as well as strategic investors MGM, Lionsgate, and TEGNA Ventures.

About TV Azteca

TV Azteca is one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language television programming in the world, operating four television networks in Mexico: Azteca uno, Azteca 7, adn40 and a+, through more than 300 owned and operated stations across the country. The company also operates TV Azteca Digital, the operator of several Mexico’s most visited websites and social media platforms.

TV Azteca is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca, Grupo Elektra, Banco Azteca, Advance America, Afore Azteca, Seguros Azteca, Punto Casa de Bolsa, and Totalplay. TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spain’s Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

About Hisense

Hisense was founded in 1969 in Qingdao, China and for five decades has been committed to developing innovative consumer electronics products. Today, Hisense is the No. 1 TV brand in China, South Africa and Australia. The company has built 54 overseas companies and utilizes 14 high-end international production facilities in Europe, Central America and South Africa. Hisense also has 12 research and development centers worldwide with the sole aim of delivering first-rate and affordable products that improve the lives of consumers.

About Vidaa

Vidaa is an open operating system currently used on Hisense TVs established in 2014. In just six years, it has become a strong global contender in the smart TV platform space. In 2020, Vidaa will be upgraded to 4.0 Vidaa and will be preinstalled on a new Hisense TVs. Vidaa aggregates content from the best global and local partners for Vidaa users.

