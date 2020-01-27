Macy’s Celebrates Black History Month By Embracing and Expressing The Diversity Of Black People and Culture

Macy’s celebrates Black History Month at select locations nationwide with special appearances by influencer Monica Veloz, Hair Love writer, director and producer Matthew Cherry, comedian Phoebe Robinson, activist Marley Dias, NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, celebrity hair stylist Kim Kimble, and many more.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This February, Macy’s will celebrate Black History Month by embracing and expressing the diversity of Black people and culture. Luminaries such as influencer Monica Veloz, Oscar® nominee Matthew Cherry, comedian Phoebe Robinson, activist Marley Dias, NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, and celebrity hair stylist Kim Kimble will headline events throughout the month.





In addition to appearances by these notable innovators, Macy’s will showcase Black History Month-themed windows throughout February in Chicago, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Macy’s locations. The windows were created in partnership with Maplewood, New Jersey artist, Lisa Hunt. “My work explores the spatial and meditative relationships found within repeat patterns,” she commented. “The windows are expressed with a minimalist approach inspired by Art Deco, traditional African and Eastern textiles comprised of graphic shapes, symbols, and re-imagined typographic elements. The screen printed patterns employ an aesthetic use of gold leaf as a nod to its adorning use throughout art history.”

ONYX, Macy’s Black Employee Resource Group, was instrumental in developing this year’s campaign including the theme, display windows, and volunteer opportunities across the country. Throughout the campaign, Macy’s will contribute a total of $10,000 to charitable organizations such as Jerry Rice’s 127 Foundation and local Urban Leagues.

“Macy’s mission is to embed diversity and inclusion into how we think, act, and operate. We are strongest when we are representative of the many communities we serve and we are thrilled to offer our customers engaging Black History Month events that honor and reflect the Black experience and its impact on global culture,” said Shawn Outler, Macy’s chief diversity officer.

The month’s events kick off at Macy’s Baldwin Hills in Los Angeles with a make-up tutorial and discussion about diversity and inclusion in the beauty industry from influencer Monica Veloz. At Macy’s State Street, Chicago native Matthew Cherry will screen his 2020 Oscar®-nominated short-film Hair Love and discuss how he used the power of family to tell a compelling story about real people. Comedian and co-star of podcast 2 Dope Queens, Phoebe Robinson, and 14-year-old activist and creator of #1000blackgirlbooks, Marley Dias, will appear at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City for an evening of insightful dialogue. Three-time Super Bowl® champion and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice will appear at Macy’s Union Square in San Francisco. At Macy’s Lenox Square in Atlanta, customers can enjoy a demonstration and celebration of the diversity of Black hair from celebrity stylist Kim Kimble. At Macy’s Aventura in Miami, representatives from Macy’s Diversity and Inclusion team and The Workshop at Macy’s will participate in a discussion on the diversity of Black people and Black culture as well as select a high potential Black-owned business to join The Workshop at Macy’s class of 2020.

Macy’s Black History Month events will be held at the following stores:

Macy’s Baldwin Hills (Los Angeles) – Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. with Monica Veloz

Macy’s State Street (Chicago) – Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. with Matthew Cherry

Macy’s Herald Square (New York City) – Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. with Phoebe Robinson and Marley Dias

Macy’s Union Square (San Francisco) – Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. with Jerry Rice

Macy’s Lenox Square (Atlanta) – Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. with Kim Kimble

Macy’s Aventura (Miami) – Saturday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. with The Workshop at Macy’s

For additional information on Macy’s Black History Month festivities and special guests, visit macys.com/celebrate.

