HITN TV and Liberty Puerto Rico reach Carriage Deal In 2020

HITN TV expands its reach and presence in Puerto Rico by joining the Liberty platform, offering educational and entertainment content for the whole family

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HITN TV announced today that it has started 2020 by reaching an important carriage agreement with Liberty Puerto Rico to include HITN’s educational and entertaining content in the TV offering of one of the leading operators on the Island. This strategic alliance will allow thousands of viewers in Puerto Rico to enjoy a wide variety of content from HITN TV.

Starting this month, subscribers to Liberty’s Ultimate News and Education package and U-Pick Learning package, can enjoy HITN TV on channel 171 of Liberty’s lineup.

“We are excited about this strategic agreement, which allows us to join Liberty’s offering in Puerto Rico, highlighting the solid growth we have experienced on the island,” said Eric Turpin, General Manager of HITN TV. “This alliance with Liberty allows us to expand and to offer thousands of viewers the highest quality educational content for the whole family to enjoy.”

“We are very happy to be able to offer HITN TV content to our customers in Puerto Rico”, said Waldo Hooker, VP Product and Customer Experience of Liberty Puerto Rico. “We are continuously seeking for additional entertainment and educational options to enrich the variety and value of our service. I’m sure our customers will greatly enjoy the unique content from our new partner, HITN TV.”

Liberty Puerto Rico has operated on the island for over 20 years and is part of Liberty Latin America. Recently, it announced its intent to acquire AT&T’s operations in Puerto Rico and in the United States Virgin Islands. Their services are characterized by innovation and best user experience for its customers.

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million viewers in the US and Puerto Rico via DIRECTV, AT&T TV, DISH Network, AT&T U-verse TV, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink Prism and Altice. For more information, please visit www.hitn.org.

About Liberty Latin America:

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC, UTS and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).

For more information, please visit: www.lla.com<http://www.lla.com/or contact: Investor Relations: Kunal Patel +1 786 274 7552 Media Relations: Claudia Restrepo +1 786 218 0407

Lina Sands, (646) 731-3887 / lsands@hitn.org