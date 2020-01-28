SA Photonics Releases Innovative SA-62/E Electronic See-Through Augmented Reality Display

LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR–SA Photonics announces the release of its innovative SA-62/E augmented reality (AR) display with electronic see-through and almost no peripheral obscuration. The AR display provides high contrast, bright imagery even when viewed outdoors, as well as full occlusion of objects that are behind other objects, which is not possible with conventional AR. In partnership with SL Process (Paris, France), the video processing system has low latency and provides simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM), as well as hand tracking. The video can be stored for review or shared with teammates.

The eyepieces of the SA-62/E were specifically designed to have less than 10% obscuration of the entire human visual field, whereas most other electronic displays have almost 9 times more obscuration. This low amount of obscuration allows users to interact with teammates and other objects, while affording safe movement since it is easy to see their feet and the ground.

Dr. Michael Browne, SA Photonics’ General Manager, remarked, “The SA-62/E provides a seamless transition between the real and augmented worlds. Our system will provide great benefits to users who require occlusion and operation in high ambient brightness environments.” Mr. Stan Larroque, CEO of SL Process, added, “We are excited to integrate our low latency video processing, SLAM and hand tracking architectures with the SA-62/E HMD. I believe this will be a revolutionary AR display.”

The SA-62/E HMD will be demonstrated at the SPIE AR/VR/MR Conference in San Francisco on February 3-4 in Booth 9.

SA Photonics is a pioneer in the development and deployment of innovative photonics solutions for military and commercial applications, with particular expertise in augmented and virtual reality head mounted displays, optical communications, laser based sensors, ruggedized photonics hardware, and complex analog and digital components for sea, air, space and ground applications. SA Photonics is a recipient of the Small Business Administration’s Tibbetts Award for outstanding success within the SBIR program, and is routinely listed by the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Fast 500 awards programs as one of the fastest-growing private companies in North America. To learn more please visit www.saphotonics.com.

