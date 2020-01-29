FOX News Channel to Present Special Live Programming Surrounding Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida

“FOX News Sunday” Anchor Chris Wallace to Broadcast from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

Additional Morning and Evening Programs to be Presented Live from Miami Super Bowl Weekend

FNC’s signature morning program FOX & Friends will kick off the network’s coverage from Miami on Friday, broadcasting live from South Beach throughout Super Bowl weekend with co-hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade and Pete Hegseth. Also on Friday, several FNC programs will originate out of Miami, including America’s Newsroom with co-anchor Sandra Smith on location (9AM-12PM/ET), The Daily Briefing with anchor Dana Perino (2PM/ET), FNC’s recently launched Bill Hemmer Reports (3PM/ET), The Five (5PM/ET) and Hannity (9PM/ET) in primetime. Additionally, FNC’s weekly lifestyle and late-night comedy programs, Watters’ World (Saturdays 8PM/ET) with host Jesse Watters, and The Greg Gutfeld Show (Saturdays 10PM/ET) with host Greg Gutfeld, will also be on site.

Continuing its live coverage throughout Super Bowl Sunday, FNC will provide viewers with special Sunday presentations of Bill Hemmer Reports (3PM/ET) and The Five (5PM/ET). Additionally on Sunday, Chris Wallace will anchor FOX News Sunday live from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens (check local listings for times) and FNC’s Maria Bartiromo will anchor Sunday Morning Futures (10-11AM/ET) live from South Beach.

FNC’s special programming from South Beach, Miami will include:

Friday, January 31st:

6:00-9:00AM/ET – FOX & Friends

9:00AM/ET-12:00PM – America’s Newsroom (co-anchor Sandra Smith)

(co-anchor Sandra Smith) 2:00-3:00PM/ET – The Daily Briefing

3:00-4:00PM/ET – Bill Hemmer Reports

5:00-6:00PM/ET – The Five

9:00-10:00PM/ET – Hannity

Saturday, February 1st:

6:00-10:00AM/ET – FOX & Friends

8:00-9:00PM/ET – Watters’ World

10:00-11:00PM/ET – The Greg Gutfeld Show

Sunday, February 2nd:

6:00-10:00AM/ET – FOX & Friends

Check your local listings – FOX News Sunday (from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, followed by an encore presentation on FNC)

(from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, followed by an encore presentation on FNC) 10:00-11:00AM/ET – Sunday Morning Futures

3:00-4:00PM/ET – Live Special Edition of Bill Hemmer Reports

5:00-6:00PM/ET – Live Special Edition of The Five

