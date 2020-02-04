Comcast Celebrates the Year of the Rat With Continued Sponsorship of San Francisco’s Chinese New Year Festival & Parade

Chinese American Digital Sensation and Bay Area Native, Wesley Chan of Wong Fu Productions to be Comcast’s Special Guest During the Parade and Festival

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Saturday, February 8, 2020 Comcast’s California Region will be a Procession-level sponsor of the 2020 Chinese New Year Festival & Parade, continuing its partnership with the San Francisco Chinese Chamber of Commerce for a second year.

This year, Comcast’s parade float design centers on the theme of “Connecting People to the Moments that Matter.“ “Connecting” and “Making Connections” is at the heart of what Comcast does every day, whether it’s the company’s Xfinity high-speed internet service, the game-changing x1 entertainment platform, the Emmy-award winning X1 voice remote, its Xfinity xFi personalized WiFi experience — which gives customers more speed, coverage and control — its exciting new Xfinity Flex service for a better streaming experience, its Comcast Business solutions that go “beyond fast” and its award-winning NBC Universal TV shows and movies.

“Chinese New Year is a time when families, friends and loved ones are connecting with each other and celebrating a connection to their culture, food, art, history, music and overall legacy. So we really wanted that human connection to be celebrated in our presence this year,” said Elaine Barden, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives for Comcast in California. “Comcast has always honored Asian-American communities and cultures throughout San Francisco and the entire state of California. With our second year participating in the parade and festival, we feel so privileged to join in the celebration as we commemorate the Year of the Metal Rat.”

This is Comcast’s second year as procession-level sponsor of the event. “We’re thrilled for our partnership with Comcast and its continues sponsorship of the San Francisco Chinese New Year Festival and Parade. We’re especially delighted to know Comcast is a true partner, demonstrating time after time the commitment to the Chinese American community in San Francisco,” said Kenny Tse, President, San Francisco Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

Comcast also announced that it will collaborate with Chinese American digital sensation and Bay Area native, Wesley Chan of Wong Fu Productions. Wesley and other Wong Fu Productions friends will meet and interact with festival and parade attendees during the San Francisco Chinese New Year Festival at the Xfinity booth located at the corner of Jackson St. and Grant Ave. Wesley will be documenting his experience before and during the parade in a special video to be featured on More Wong Fu. The episode will also be available on X1 in late March.

Asian-Americans represent one of the biggest and fastest growing segments of Comcast’s customer base in California. Comcast has consistently brought innovative products, services, content and other unique experiences to Asian-American audiences in California — from an extensive array of international channels and in-language programming on X1, to offering unlimited long distance calling to China. Comcast also has an ongoing partnership with Self-Help for the Elderly, which has served seniors in San Francisco’s Chinatown community since 1966.

“As an Asian-American, it means a lot to me to play a role in this year’s San Francisco Chinese New Year celebration,” said Michelle Alba-Chua, Director of Business Operations for Comcast and who will serve as a judge for the Miss Chinatown Pageant. “Participating as a judge during the Pageant, and being able to bestow the ‘Comcast Community Service Award,’ recognizing community involvement will be a truly special moment for me. As an active member of Comcast’s Asian Pacific American (APA) Employee Resource Group (ERG), we have ongoing opportunities to attend events, network and celebrate our culture and heritage, which is so important to me both personally and professionally.”

As the Chinese and Lunar New Year celebrations continue, Xfinity TV customers will be able to access thousands of hours of Asian and Asian American entertainment in one curated destination via Xfinity On Demand. From January 20th to February 9th, Xfinity X1 customers can also browse and navigate the experience with the X1 Voice Remote by saying “Asian American” to watch recent international hits from China, such as The Wandering Earth, Iceman, The Palace; and the 2020 Golden Globes winner, The Farewell. Content from streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are also available, including KOCOWA offering full seasons of Korea’s most popular TV series on demand, such as Stove League and VIP.

