THETA Live Embed Launches to Bring 24/7 Esports Content and Blockchain Rewards to Any Website, Starting With G FUEL

Using simple IFrame any site can easily add THETA.tv esports streaming content, such as Fortnite, League of Legends and CS:GO, to earn incremental revenue.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Theta Labs, the leading video delivery network powered by blockchain, today announced the launch of THETA Live Embed, a new turnkey product that allows 24/7 THETA.tv Esports live streaming content to be added to almost any website, blog, or social media platform with minimal technical effort. Popular games like Fortnite, League of Legends and CS:GO streamed through THETA Live Embed are fully integrated with the Theta Network blockchain, allowing viewers to relay streams to their peers and earn Theta token rewards, TFUEL, just for watching and sharing their bandwidth resources. The first partner to integrate the product is G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports®.

Any partner site with THETA Live Embed automatically benefits from THETA.tv’s highly engaging and entertaining roster of more than 300 top Esports streamers including RisingFlame, teamtnt, and Deicide. The site and its users each earn 33% of the total TFUEL based on the amount of content and bandwidth shared, with the remaining 33% donated to support the streamers. All the revenue share is automated and transparent through Theta Blockchain’s “auto-split” smart contract and is easily auditable on the public chain. On average, sites can expect to see incremental revenues of $50,000 to over $100,000 per 1 million monthly active users.

“As The Official Energy Drink of Esports, we pride ourselves on pushing the envelope and providing the best experience possible to our Esports and gaming communities,” said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. “This includes expanding our long-term partnership with the innovators at THETA.tv and being an early adopter of THETA Live Embed — all so that we can easily provide live action-packed Esports content to our worldwide fans for free.”

With a simple IFrame approach and a few lines of JavaScript, THETA Live Embed can be added to any site with minimum development. This turnkey integration enables platforms to seamlessly adopt THETA.tv Esports content and the underlying Theta Network peer-to-peer video delivery infrastructure, without the need to understand digital wallets, security and other technical aspects of blockchain technology.

“As we engaged with potential Theta partners over the past year, we heard more and more that live 24/7 Esports content coupled with a loyalty or rewards program is strategic to their global business and user growth,” said Mitch Liu, CEO of Theta Labs, Inc. “We took THETA Live Embed a step further where our partners can integrate it in a few hours, and immediately start earning new revenues. Their users can earn rewards by simply watching content they love, sharing their bandwidth and being part of the community. It’s a powerful way for platforms to naturally drive retention and increase conversion to paid and premium products and services.”

To learn more about THETA Live Embed, visit us at embed.theta.tv.

About Theta Labs, Inc.

Theta Labs pioneered the next generation Esports entertainment platform, THETA.tv, and Theta Network, the leading video delivery network powered by blockchain technology. Theta rewards anyone to restream video and enables existing video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues, and reduce CDN costs. Theta’s protocol enables users to earn rewards by relaying video on a peer-to-peer basis, utilizing excess bandwidth on any device. Platform partners span Esports, media, entertainment, peer-to-peer live streaming, and more. THETA.tv, the first platform built on the Theta Network, leverages its existing user base of millions of Esports viewers. Other video platforms integrating with the Theta protocol include Samsung VR, Littlstar and Bitmovio. Learn more at www.thetalabs.org.

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a healthier, more performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products – With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup which includes a Powdered Energy Formula, Ready-To-Drink Cans, a Hydration Formula, as well as edible Energy Crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader within the world of beverage and supplements technologies.

And with over 160,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network which spans over 125 countries, a newly-forged nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 400 million followers, G FUEL maintains the industry’s largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators and partners alike – Partners and creators who include the likes of FaZe Clan, Pewdiepie, KSI, Roman Atwood, Bethesda Game Studios, HYPEMAKER and WWE respectively.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

