Hasbro Partners With 343 Industries to Launch Halo Infinite NERF Blasters

Hasbro Unveils NERF Halo MA40 Blaster and MicroShots Assortment Inspired by the Legendary Halo Franchise

PAWTUCKET, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global play and entertainment company Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) today announced a partnership with 343 Industries to introduce a range of officially licensed Halo® NERF blasters, including a first look at the NERF Halo MA40 Blaster and NERF Halo MicroShots assortment hitting shelves this fall in the U.S. and U.K.

This partnership will unite two leading brands: Halo, who has fundamentally changed the videogame landscape for nearly two decades, and NERF, who has captivated generations of fans as the leader in foam, action-based performance toys.

The NERF Halo blasters will immerse Halo fans into the highly anticipated next chapter of the legendary Halo franchise, Halo Infinite, featuring the iconic Master Chief. Through an epic line-up of sci-fi inspired NERF blasters designed to look like the accessories featured in the game, fans can play out the heroic battles in an interstellar war between humanity and an overwhelming alien threat.

“Halo consumer products licensees and categories have expanded significantly since the launch of Halo 5: Guardians in 2015,” said John Friend, Head of Consumer Products at 343 Industries. “Halo has grown to become one of the leading sci-fi transmedia and entertainment franchises through the release of our many books, comics, apparel, and so much more. Hasbro is the perfect partner to bring the heroism of the Master Chief to fans of all ages and expand the Halo Universe to a new generation.”

To kick off the partnership, Hasbro unveiled three forthcoming products: the NERF Halo MA40 Blaster, a motorized, semi-automatic blaster that includes a 10-dart clip and 10 ELITE darts, and two collectible single-shot MicroShots blasters inspired by iconic Halo launchers – SPNKr and The Needler. Select products will also include an exclusive Halo Infinite code for unlockable game add-on content.

The NERF Halo MA40 Blaster, NERF Halo SPNKr MicroShot, and NERF Halo NEEDLER MicroShot will debut at most major retailers in the U.S. and the U.K. this fall, with additional markets to follow in 2021. The segment will continue to build with additional blasters, accessories, and retail exclusives launching later in the year.

“NERF and Halo are both heritage brands that kids have grown up with and loved for decades, and we’ve found a strong overlap within our consumers,” said Adam Kleinman, Vice President of Global Brand Strategy and Marketing, Hasbro. “We are constantly looking into ways to bring more innovation and excitement to the NERF brand, and saw an incredible opportunity to collaborate with 343 Industries as they reinvent Halo for the next generation.”

Halo Infinite is set to release this Holiday alongside the next generation Xbox gaming console, the Xbox Series X. Follow NERF on social (Instagram.com/NERF and Facebook.com/NERF) for more information on Halo and upcoming releases.

