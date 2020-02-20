TVSquared Releases Pan-European TV Advertising Performance Analysis

Tying TV to Business Outcomes Proves to Be a High Priority Across Europe, with Advertisers Tracking an Average of Five KPIs

EDINBURGH, Scotland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TV—TVSquared, the global leader in TV attribution, today released the findings of its pan-European TV advertising performance analysis. Looking at data across 12 European countries, TVSquared uncovered the most commonly measured KPIs and the highest and lowest performing days, dayparts and creative lengths.

Many European brands, and an increasing number of U.S. companies, air multi-country campaigns across Europe. To identify TV performance trends for the continent, TVSquared analyzed response, cost and audience data from advertisers across verticals, including automotive, direct-to-consumer (DTC), travel and non-profit. The report ranks performance based on response and cost per response (CPR) rates.

Key report findings include:

Advertisers measured an average of five KPIs for their TV campaigns, with the top three being new clients (60%), sign-ups (57%) and purchases/conversions (50%).

30-second spots won out with a +36% response rate, followed by 10-second spots at +14%. Both creative lengths also proved to be efficient, with CPR rates of 35% and 32% below average, respectively.

Wednesday proved to be the highest performing day, with response 4% above average and CPR 7% below average. While Sunday had higher response (+6%), it was less efficient (CPR 10% above average) and came at a premium.

Daytime dayparts (accounting for the 9:00 a.m.-noon timeframe) had the highest overall performance, but in the five biggest markets – France, Italy, the UK, Spain and Germany – there was variance.

“TVSquared’s global footprint enables us to provide a holistic view for advertisers, which is important for the many brands running multi-country campaigns,” said Mark Hudson, Head of Business Intelligence, TVSquared. “What’s interesting is the creative breakdown where you see that traditional forms, such as 30s, still have strong performance, but short-form ads are also proving to be response drivers. Serving up analytics is part of the process, but it’s only useful if you are making changes on the backend.”

TVSquared’s “European-Wide TV Ad Performance Insights” infographic is available for download.

About TVSquared

TVSquared is the largest global enterprise platform for cross-screen, multi-touch attribution across all forms of linear and digital TV content. TVSquared’s always-on analytics platform empowers brands, agencies, networks and publishers to quantify TV’s impact, tie TV to business outcomes and optimize ad performance across TV everywhere. Thousands of advertisers in more than 70 countries work with TVSquared to measure TV across millions of households and billions of ad impressions. Learn more at www.tvsquared.com.

