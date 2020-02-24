Marxent Reinvents Social Media Content Creation for Home Improvement and Furniture Retailers

Social Rooms™ makes it easy for social media professionals to quickly design interior scenes, and share them to Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook, and other platforms.

MIAMISBURG, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3D–Social media teams are under constant pressure to create striking visual content. To generate these assets, retailers rely on product photo shoots which are expensive, time consuming, and result in a limited number of images. Once shared, that content gets stale quickly.





Social Rooms™ by Marxent® is the powerful new tool long sought by social media marketing professionals who support the home improvement and home furnishings industries. Powered by the Marxent® 3D Room Planner and 3D Cloud Platform, Social Rooms™ makes it easy for marketers to design interior scenes, then export the images as PNGs or panoramas for sharing on Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook, and other social media channels.

Using real product SKUs, Social Rooms™ enables an endless stream of inspirational scenes. You can create images from multiple vantage points, move products or change colors around in a space, show different rugs or chairs in the same scene or the same furnishings in a different floor plan. The opportunities to create new “taste test” challenges for a brand’s followers are virtually endless.

With social media teams driven to post multiple times per day, home improvement and furniture retailers need a daily stream of fresh, visually stunning content to attract, engage, and inspire followers and influencers. The costs and logistics of product photography have made that approach impractical for creating the volume of novel visual assets required to generate social media engagement.

“Social media content is a major pain point for home improvement and furniture retailers,” said Beck Besecker, Marxent’s CEO and Co-Founder. “Social Rooms™ finally makes it possible to deliver fresh content on a daily basis. Marketing teams can do what they’ve always dreamed of — quickly launching social campaigns that match merchandising priorities and utilize convincing HD renders without pre-planned photoshoots or professional graphic designers. This is eye-popping stuff.”

Marxent’s all-in-one content creation solution makes expensive and time-consuming interior product photography nearly obsolete. Marketing teams can control rendering costs by selecting the render speed and target budget they want. No surprises. No cost overruns.

Social Rooms™ by Marxent® is a new application, available to all Marxent® 3D Cloud content network subscribers who also subscribe to Marxent® 3D Room Planner for Web. Visit marxent.com/rooms for more information.

About Marxent

Marxent® is the leader in 3D visualization for furniture and home improvement retailers. The most innovative retailers depend on Marxent’s solutions to help them reduce returns, sell more merchandise, and enhance the customer experience. Marxent’s patent-pending 3D Shop the Look™ feature helps customers design how they shop — directly from inspirational photos. Marxent offers 3D applications for every point in the customer journey including Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, 360 Product Spins and 3D Room Planner with 3D Shop the Look™ — all running on the Marxent® 3D Cloud platform. Innovative retailers and manufacturers such as Macy’s, La-Z-Boy, Bob’s Discount Furniture, John Lewis & Partners, AZEK Building Products, and American Woodmark use Marxent’s solutions. Learn more at marxent.com.

Contacts

Marxent Press Contacts

Joe Bardi



Communications Director – Marxent



joeb@marxent.com