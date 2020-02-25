Brut. Joins Tubular Labs’ Global Video Measurement Alliance (GVMA)

Digital Media Brand Brut.’s Participation in Alliance will help Advance Tubular’s Mission to Establish Universal Metrics for Social Video Engagement

Brut.’s video engagement ranks in the top 10 on Social Issues on Facebook, according to Tubular

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brut., the leading next-gen global digital media brand for millennials and Gen Z, today announced that it will join the Global Video Measurement Alliance (GVMA), a collaboration between media companies and advertisers to establish uniform, global audience measurement standards that enable them to conduct transactions with confidence on social video.

Launched in January 2019, GVMA selected digital video measurement and branded video intelligence company Tubular Labs to spearhead product development of the new global metrics. Brut. joins GVMA members which include ViacomCBS, Discovery, Ellen Digital Network, Corus Entertainment, VICE, BuzzFeed, Group Nine, and Media Chain.

“Brut. engages in meaningful conversations with a growing audience of 2 billion millennials and Gen Zers around the world,” said Guillaume Lacroix, founder and CEO of Brut. “We believe that social video is the future of media and are pleased to join forces with industry peers to advance the category and unlock new value for brands while continuing to create impactful content.”

Rob Gabel, founder and CEO of Tubular Labs, said: “Brut. has quickly ascended to become an influential global media company, and a model user of our more advanced metrics. What’s special about Brut. is its insatiable appetite to understand and impact culture, and consequently, leverage Tubular to produce content aligned with cultural shifts across geographies and into niche communities across the globe. GVMA’s goal is to unlock the economics of social video and Brut. is a great example of a media company brands and agencies can partner with to confidently invest in social video advertising opportunities across platforms globally.”

Along with fellow GVMA members, Brut. will also gain access to Tubular’s new Video Categories, a next-generation taxonomy, which organizes the world’s web video similarly to TV and streaming content. Video Categories helps people keep their finger on the pulse of culture — from macro communities to niche audiences — with a taxonomy that features 1,500 subcategories and more than three million topics with relevance that spans the globe.

Founded in 2017 and launched in the U.S. in late 2019, Brut. has experienced rapid growth with viewers in over 57 countries and drawn 10 billion video views in the last year. Here’s a look at how Brut. stacks up in the global world of social video on Facebook:

● Brut. is in the top 10 for News & Politics among media properties globally creating videos on Social Issues;

● Brut. Nature is in the top 10 media creators globally creating videos about Climate Change and Environmental Protection on Facebook;

● Brut. Nature is the #1 French creator, creating videos about Climate Change and Environmental Protection on Facebook; and

● Brut. is the #1 creator on Facebook for producing videos about music and the music industry.

*Data as of Feb 13, 2020, based on videos uploaded in the last 90 days.

About Brut.

Brut. is the leading next-gen global media brand for millennials and Gen Z. Brut. is building an unmatched community around the world, delivering socially conscious news and entertainment across eight social platforms. Founded in 2017, Brut. is headquartered in New York and in Paris. Follow Brut. on LinkedIn, Twitter (@brutofficiel), Facebook and Instagram (brutofficiel) and Brut. America on Twitter (@brutamerica), Facebook and Instagram (@brutamerica; @brutindia; @brutnature; @brutmexico). To learn more, visit Brut.’s website: https://www.brut.media/us/.

About Tubular Labs

Tubular Labs is the leading global video measurement and analytics platform that powers over 250 broadcasters, publishers, and brands to create with confidence in the age of video. Tubular’s software measures 6B videos, 400M video consumers, 15M creators, 200K brands and 1M sponsored videos across platforms, generating insights for its customers to scale and monetize their audiences faster. 9 of the top 10 global media companies trust Tubular to power their digital video decisions. For more information, visit www.tubularlabs.com.

Contacts

(Brut.) Mallory Weinberg at mallory.weinberg@finsbury.com or +1 (646) 805-2043.



(Tubular/GVMA) Zach Servideo at zach@fabricmedia.net or +1 (424) 280-2876.