Regnery Publishing Names New Vice President of Marketing and Publicity

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM), announced today that Alyssa Cordova has been promoted to Vice President and Senior Director of Marketing and Publicity at Regnery Publishing. Cordova, who started as a publicist with Regnery in May 2015, became director of the publicity department in 2016 and in 2019 oversaw the merging of Regnery’s publicity and marketing departments as Senior Director of Marketing and Publicity.





During Cordova’s tenure, Regnery has landed more than twenty titles on the Publishers Weekly national bestseller list, including Dennis Prager’s Rational Bible: Exodus and Genesis, Karen and Charlotte Pence’s Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Life of the Vice President, Dinesh D’Souza’s The Big Lie, and Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino’s No. 1 bestseller Justice on Trial.

“Alyssa is the consummate publishing professional,” says Regnery’s publisher, Thomas Spence. “An inspiring leader for our publicists and marketers, she is Regnery’s secret weapon. Her promotion to vice president is a recognition of that fact. She combines a deep understanding of our mission and our books with an unexcelled mastery of the constantly changing universe of media.”

“I’m humbled and grateful to be working with such an incredible team that is so dedicated to Regnery’s mission,” said Cordova. “I am incredibly passionate about the work we do here at Regnery, and I am thrilled to continue working with my colleagues in this expanded role to increase our presence throughout the media. We have a fantastic lineup for 2020, and I’m excited to bring the work of our amazing authors to more and more readers.”

Cordova continues the Regnery tradition of fostering distinctive voices and producing bestsellers. She has led Regnery’s successful effort to take advantage of its parent company’s hundreds of radio stations and websites in both the political and Christian markets.

ABOUT REGNERY PUBLISHING:

Regnery Publishing, a Salem Media Group company, is America’s leading publisher of conservative books. In its nearly seventy-five-year history, it has published many of the seminal works of the conservative movement, including Russell Kirk’s The Conservative Mind and William F. Buckley Jr.’s God and Man at Yale. More recently, Regnery has published dozens of bestsellers by such luminaries as Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino, Ann Coulter, Michelle Malkin, David Limbaugh, Mark Steyn, Newt Gingrich, George Gilder, and Dinesh D’Souza.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc., at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter @SalemMediaGrp.

