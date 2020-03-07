Proactive PR selected by Trusted Computing Group to help promote secure computing worldwide

Newark, UK, 18 February 2020 – Proactive International PR, a UK-based B2B public relations consultancy, has been appointed by the Trusted Computing Group to provide international public relations support as it continues its mission to protect and enable secure computing worldwide through open standards and specifications.

Trusted Computing Group (TCG) selected Proactive PR to help promote and educate the global technology community on strong security technologies and requirements. Recognising the need to reach a global audience and increase its engagement with relevant media, TCG chose Proactive PR for its expertise and experience of managing PR for industry associations, journalist and analyst relations and event support, as well as its strong writing capability and ‘proactive’ approach.

“Secure computing is fundamental for safety in today’s increasingly connected world which is why it is not only a pleasure to work with TCG, but an honour to support the wider adoption of secure computing technologies and best practices,” said Brian Dolby, CEO and Founder of Proactive International PR. “It is crucial that people, industries and sectors can be protected while experiencing the benefits of computing technologies.”

TCG has more than 100 members from across the computing industry, including component vendors, software developers, systems vendor, drive makers and network and infrastructure companies such as Microsoft, Lenovo and Infineon.

In the first six months of working with TCG, the not-for-profit membership organisation has already seen an increase in engagement from leading industry media which are keen to address the latest challenges facing the security of computing devices and its solutions.

“As all aspects of society move online and the number of connected devices grows exponentially, security is going to become an essential factor in everything we do,” said Joerg Borchert, President and Chairman of Trusted Computing Group. “Proactive PR has already been instrumental in helping us to spread our message and raise awareness of the important work TCG is doing. In the time we have been working with them, we have seen an enormous influx in opportunities and, with Proactive PR’s support, have been able to take advantage of all of them.”

The customer base of Proactive PR has grown quickly since its launch in April 2010, with the majority of customers coming from the technology industry. TCG is the latest industry association to join Proactive PR’s client roster with others including Broadband Forum, HomeGrid Forum, oneM2M and the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA).

For more information about Proactive PR, please visit: www.proactive-pr.com.

Proactive International PR Limited is a UK-based international multimedia public relations consultancy operating in around 100 countries. Its experienced core teams, based in Nottinghamshire and West Sussex, have a ‘proactive’ approach to communications and deliver world-class PR services, including the latest multimedia techniques such as digital publications and video. Proactive PR is one of the fastest growing consultancies in the UK and has been operating for ten years.

Visit www.proactive-pr.com.

For further information please contact:

Brian Dolby

Founder and CEO

Proactive International PR

+44 (0)7899 914168

brian.dolby@proactive-pr.com

Source: RealWire