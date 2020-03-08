Exponential Interactive Announces Its New Business Division, VDX.tv, Is Expanding Into International Markets

VDX.tv allows brands to amplify their advertising with customised, video-driven solutions served across channels and screens, including connected TV.

APAC— Digital advertising leader Exponential Interactive announces today that it is rolling out its new, video-driven business division, VDX.tv, in international markets. VDX.tv allows brands to serve tailormade video-driven experiences across screens, including connected TV (CTV) and Over the Top (OTT). This announcement is on the heels of a successful launch in the U.S. in October 2019.

Exponential has a decade long history of creating results-driven advertising solutions for brands globally. VDX, or video-driven experiences, has a proven track record for international advertisers. The VDX.tv product suite incorporates existing solutions, as well as new technologies developed for Advanced TV. By 2021, 82% of all consumer internet traffic will be video, according to Cisco. Brands must adapt their advertising strategies accordingly. VDX.tv makes it simple for brands to create personalised video-driven experiences across channels and screens, from mobile devices and laptops to CTV/OTT.

VDX.tv’s COO Scott Kellstedt explains VDX.tv is designed with its customers’ evolving needs in mind. “As in the U.S., brands throughout Europe and Asia are adopting cross-channel, digital video strategies. According to IAB research, more than 8 in 10 advertisers believe a unified multi-platform buying solution (TV + digital video) is important[1]. Adding CTV into the product mix helps close the loop for the growing number of brands looking to execute an all-screens approach.”

Kellstedt adds that what really sets VDX.tv apart is its ability to deliver tailormade-solutions. “Video is of universal value to the market, but brands across categories have different objectives and concerns. Audience behaviour also varies depending on the vertical, the size of the purchase, and the prospect’s position in the consideration journey. Our solution allows brands to complement their TV buys and amplify their video messaging, reaching their most relevant consumers.”

As of March 9th, 2020, VDX.tv solutions are available in APAC regions, Australia, India, New Zealand, Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as EMEA regions Spain, France, Netherlands, United Kingdom, South Africa and Dubai.

About VDX.tv

VDX.tv is a global advertising technology company that is transforming the way brands connect with relevant audiences in today’s converging video landscape. We create video-driven experiences that integrate a brand’s TV and digital messages and empower marketers to captivate viewers, compel action, and convert awareness into response. We connect the dots between people, devices and households to deliver a more consistent, relevant, and meaningful brand experience across connected TVs and personal devices. Our multidimensional approach to household targeting provides visibility into the entire consumer journey, allowing brands to amplify their message and turn consumers into customers.

VDX.tv is a division of Exponential Interactive, Inc. Learn more at www.vdx.tv

Source: RealWire