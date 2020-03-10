Perfect Corp. Offers Complimentary AR Live Training Service for Beauty Brands, Strengthening Global Connectivity Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The YouCam A.R.T. Special Program for COVID-19 will help the beauty industry remain productive and minimize interruptions during global travel restrictions by leveraging technology for corporate training

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the beauty tech solutions provider behind the world’s leading virtual beauty app, YouCam Makeup, announced today their global initiative to help brands ease international health concerns amid the coronavirus outbreak, through their augmented reality training service, YouCam A.R.T. The unique interactive AR platform allows brands to conduct company-wide beauty advisor trainings via a private livestream channel with a tap of their mobile device.





With the COVID-19 outbreak disrupting the workplace, brands are facing new challenges in connecting their teams across cities and countries. In an effort to alleviate these pressures, Perfect Corp. is offering complimentary A.R.T. service through July 31, 2020 (Online Application Here). YouCam A.R.T. Special Program for COVID-19 will allow brands to host up to three 60-minute sessions per week of AR training courses, keeping employees connected, trained remotely, and fully operational despite current limitations.

The private, mobile AR training platform allows brands and beauty advisors to host livestream video trainings where employees around the world can tune in for an interactive educational experience. Hosts have the ability to share slideshow presentations, field questions, send a poll or survey for real-time feedback, and engage with hyper-realistic virtual beauty try-ons which use advanced AR technology to deliver a true-to-life digital makeup try-on experience. Participants viewing the training are also able to interact and experience the AR beauty try-ons, share instant feedback via likes and comments, and ask questions creating a fully engaged digital training session.

“The recent expansion of the novel coronavirus on a global scale has prompted companies to take more precautions. Protecting the health of employees has quickly become the highest priority with remote working arrangements becoming the new norm,” said Alice Chang, CEO and founder of Perfect Corp. “We are committed to provide the technology that can help companies adapt to these pressing changes quickly and efficiently. We’re here to help beauty brands remain productive during this precarious time, by offering complimentary licenses of remote AR live training, making the employee learning process run smoothly.”

In addition to recent global health concerns, trends towards rapid global expansion have resulted in more and more brands adopting unconventional remote and work-from-home strategies. This approach has made it increasingly important to keep employees all over the world connected and well trained at any given instant through services like YouCam’s A.R.T. global education platform.

App Availability

YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

YouCam Perfect is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 800 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com.

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2020 Perfect Corp. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Press

Corporate: Tony Tsai at press@perfectcorp.com or by phone at: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167



USA: Lindsay London at contact_pr@perfectcorp.com or by phone at +1 (212) 929-7979



Japan: Ryusho Hosaka at contact_pr_jpn@perfectcorp.com or by phone at: +81-3-5875-6651



China: Celine Lo at celine_lo@perfectcorp.com or by phone: + 86 1582 112 8182



Europe: Sylvain Delteil at contact_pr_uk@perfectcorp.com