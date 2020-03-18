Over the Top (OTT) Market 2020-2024 | The Growing Preference for Cloud Streaming Services to Boost Growth | Technavio
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GlobalOTTMarket–Technavio has been monitoring the over the top (OTT) market and it is poised to grow by USD 88.85 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Spotify Technology SA and The Walt Disney Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing preference for cloud streaming services will offer immense growth opportunities, growing threat of cyberattacks will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growing preference for cloud streaming services has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing threat of cyberattacks might hamper market growth.
Over the top (OTT) market 2020-2024: Segmentation
over the top (OTT) market is segmented as below:
Content type
- Video
- Text and Images
- VoIP
- Music Streaming
Screen type
- Mobile Devices
- Desktop/laptops
- TVs
Geographic segmentation
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Over the top (OTT) market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our over the top (OTT) market report covers the following areas:
- Over the top (OTT) market size
- Over the top (OTT) market trends
- Over the top (OTT) market industry analysis
This study identifies growing adoption of target advertisement-based streaming apps as one of the prime reasons driving the over the top (OTT) market growth during the next few years.
Over the top (OTT) market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the over the top (OTT) market, including some of the vendors such as Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Spotify Technology SA and The Walt Disney Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the over the top (OTT) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Over the top (OTT) market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist over the top (OTT) market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the over the top (OTT) market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the over the top (OTT) market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of over the top (OTT) market vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CONTENT TYPE
- Market segmentation by content type
- Comparison by content type
- Video – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Text and images – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- VoIP – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Music streaming – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by content type
- PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SCREEN TYPE
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising popularity of direct carrier billing in OTT market
- Growing number of partnerships and acquisitions
- Implementation of AI by OTT service providers
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Netflix Inc.
- The Walt Disney Co.
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
