605 Names Charter Executive Stephanie Mitchko-Beale to Board

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–605, a leading television measurement and analytics company, recently announced the appointment of Stephanie Mitchko-Beale to its Board of Directors. Currently the Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President at Charter Communications, Inc., Mitchko-Beale will draw on more than two decades of extensive experience in media and cable technology to help 605 as it develops additional products and pursues continued growth.

In her role at Charter, Mitchko-Beale oversees the company’s network, mobile, video and software engineering teams, as well as the development of its tech policy and emerging technology organizations.

“ Stephanie is an industry expert who has been on the forefront of engineering and technology strategy for more than twenty years,” said Kristin Dolan, CEO and founder of 605. “ I am genuinely thrilled to add Stephanie, who is both a long-time colleague and a friend, to the Board of 605. As the company cements its leadership in the advertising data and technology industry, she will be a valuable advisor and important resource to me and to our entire team.”

Prior to joining Charter, Mitchko-Beale served as the Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operations Officer for advertising tech company Cadent and spent 15 years at Cablevision. While at Cablevision, Mitchko-Beale was critical in developing the technology and infrastructure to support On Demand technology and pioneered the use of advanced advertising applications for the company’s broadband cable modem business.

Mitchko-Beale earned her Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering & Computer Science at New York University.

ABOUT 605

605 is an independent TV measurement and analytics firm that offers advertising and content measurement, full-funnel attribution, media planning, optimization and analytical solutions on top of our deterministic TV viewership dataset covering more than 21 million U.S. households across all 210 DMAs. Our multi-source viewership dataset offers whole-home TV viewing visibility by combining the best attributes of set-top box and ACR data. 605 is unique in that our multi-source viewership dataset supports 100% deterministic audience data activation at the household level while being reportable second by second with currency grade national and local projections methodologies, all in a privacy compliant manner.

605 is a leader in the advertising data technology industry with respect to viewing data and its methodology and protocol development, system performance and customer support expertise. 605 recently announced that it achieved service organization control 3 (“SOC 3”) compliance with its Audience App product, built for Charter Communications. An independent SOC 3 audit and review performed by KPMG LLP with respect to Audience App determined that the Company met “trust services principles” established by the AICPA related to security, availability, confidentiality and processing integrity with respect to Charter’s proprietary information, including its set-top box viewing data.

