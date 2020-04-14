Telestream Announces Inspect 2110 IP Video Monitoring for Broadcast, Production and Distribution Operations

New probe features scalable monitoring of ST 2110 IP video streams across production networks

Nevada City, California, April 14, 2020 — Telestream®, a leading provider of workflow automation, media processing, quality monitoring and test and measurement solutions for the production and distribution of video, today announced its Inspect 2110 video monitoring solution for broadcast, production and distribution networks. Further extending the Telestream IQ Solutions monitoring family, Inspect 2110 monitors ST 2110 video streams at broadcast and production facilities for operations staff, network engineers and content creators. It ensures video flowing across the network is correct, working as expected and synchronized, enabling broadcasters to make the shift from SDI to IP video, while introducing several benefits in flexibility, scale, migration and efficiency.

With IP video now streaming across Ethernet instead of SDI, video operations have become blind to the more complex video network and need visibility and diagnostics to make sure live production, synchronization and redundant networks are working properly. Inspect 2110 solves the problem of monitoring complex, growing, and dynamic broadcast IP networks with limited staff. Any individual program can be tracked throughout the network to ensure that the video content on any particular stream is exactly what it should be in terms of media, format, audio and metadata. It also ensures that both sides of a redundant system are the same and that there has been no degradation to either side. Inspect 2110 also confirms PTP system synchronization, that network traffic is correct and operating as expected.

The video monitoring solution also offers a direct link to PRISM, Telestream’s IP media analysis platform, to expedite troubleshooting issues quickly while the Telestream IQ management system provides program correlated visibility across the network.

“The broadcasting shift from SDI to IP provides many benefits, but video network visibility and rapid diagnostics are a challenge,” said Ian Valentine, VP Product Management, Telestream. “Inspect 2110 provides automated IP video network visibility with the tools broadcast operators need to ensure the IP video network is working as expected. With a direct link from Inspect 2110 to PRISM for deep analysis and our premier IQ management system for centralized program tracking for 2110, Telestream offers a unique and complete solution.”

More information is available by contacting Telestream. Inspect 2110 will be available summer 2020.

