iHeartMedia Announces “iHeartRadio’s First Responder Fridays with FirstNet, Built with AT&T,” a Weekly On Air and Live YouTube Stream Special

TO CELEBRATE AND RAISE FUNDS FOR FIRST RESPONDERS AND FRONT LINE MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

RYAN SEACREST TO HOST THE SPECIAL

Every Friday at 7 p.m. Day-long Tribute Special Will Culminate with a Performance by Today’s Biggest Names in Music, Beginning April 17 with Lewis Capaldi

Special Streamed LIVE on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Broadcasted Across 90 iHeartRadio Stations Nationwide

Listeners Can Use #iHeartFirstResponders on Social Media and Call 1-833-3FRIDAY To Share Stories About the First Responders and Medical Professionals Who Are Keeping Their Communities Safe

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia and FirstNet®, Built with AT&T announced today “iHeartRadio’s First Responder Fridays with FirstNet, Built with AT&T,” a special four-week tribute series hosted by Ryan Seacrest streamed LIVE on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and broadcasted across more than 90 iHeartRadio stations nationwide, honoring first responders and medical professionals on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Supporting first responders is our mission, which is why we are working alongside public safety in delivering the nation’s only Congressionally mandated first responder network that’s there when those that serve us need it most,” said Jason Porter, Senior Vice President, FirstNet Program at AT&T. “Through First Responder Fridays, we are honored to help celebrate and thank the men, women and their families on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic for the commitment they’ve made to all of us.”

Beginning Tuesday, April 14, Ryan Seacrest will ask listeners on air on iHeartRadio stations across the country, online and through social media to share stories of how their lives have been positively impacted by Police, Fire, EMS and Hospital workers by using #iHeartFirstResponders on social media and calling 1-833-3FRIDAY.

On Air with Ryan Seacrest will kick off “iHeartRadio’s First Responder Fridays with FirstNet, Built with AT&T” April 17 and run every Friday through May 8, flooding the airwaves throughout the day on more than 90 CHR iHeartRadio stations across the U.S. and on the iHeartRadio app with #iHeartFirstResponders personal messages of thanks from listeners and paying tribute to first responders and health professionals.

Each day-long on air tribute will culminate at 7 p.m. with a radio special program on iHeartRadio CHR stations nationwide and on YouTube featuring a superstar artist, performing a 30 minute set of their biggest hits, dedicating songs to First Responders and their families and helping to raise money for organizations supporting those on the front lines. This Friday’s performance will feature Lewis Capaldi.

In honor and support of these first responders and medical professionals, AT&T is committing $5.5 million to provide much needed support in the form of nourishing meals through World Central Kitchen, Feeding America, Salvation Army and Team Rubicon. Through “iHeartRadio’s First Responder Fridays with FirstNet, Built with AT&T,” iHeartMedia, AT&T and its FirstNet program hope to raise even more money by encouraging listeners and viewers to support these four amazing organizations. Listeners can Text TOGETHER to 20222 to donate $10 to support these four amazing organizations.

“There is no start or end time for those on the front lines,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “While most of us are winding things down on Friday evenings, our everyday heroes are clocking their 20th hour on shift and sleeping in their cars for fear of getting their families sick. Our First Responder Fridays will allow us to pay tribute all day to our first responders, bringing together the biggest artists and our local communities to celebrate and raise money for those on the front lines.”

FirstNet – built in public-private partnership with the federal government – is the only nationwide high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders. Using all AT&T LTE bands and already covering 99% of the U.S. population, the FirstNet network is helping public safety connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

