WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. BRANDS LAUNCH NEW PRODUCT COLLABORATION BENEFITTING THE TREVOR PROJECT

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) brands Williams Sonoma, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Teen, Rejuvenation and Mark & Graham announced the launch of a new product partnership with The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Questioning) young people. The organization provides support to LGBTQ youth through free and confidential crisis services: its phone lifeline, chat, and text programs.





“Our family of brands continues to unite to support charitable causes that matter to our employees, customers and the communities we serve,” said Laura Alber, president and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. “We look forward to raising funds and awareness of The Trevor Project’s mission and life-saving services.”

“We are committed to developing products that give back to our community and allow our customers the opportunity to support charitable causes with their purchases,” said Ryan Ross, President of Williams Sonoma. “Our company values diversity and inclusion, and we are proud to partner with The Trevor Project whose work continues to be so important to LGBTQ young people across the country.”

“We’re so excited for LGBTQ young people to recognize these products as they become mainstays in accepting, supportive homes across the country,” said Muneer Panjwani, Head of Corporate Development for The Trevor Project. “By activating its brands together, Williams- Sonoma, Inc. is sending a powerful message to LGBTQ young people about the importance of mental health. We’re thrilled they’ve chosen to highlight and support The Trevor Project’s mission.”

Products developed for each brand benefiting The Trevor Project include:

Williams Sonoma: The Trevor Project Heart Mugs, $14.95 A rainbow heart design that includes the phrase “Open Mind, Open Heart” The Trevor Project Star Mugs, $14.95 Welcome all the colors of the rainbow with vibrant star mugs that feature the phrase “Your Future is Bright” The Trevor Project Heart Spatula, $14.95, A smooth silicone spatula featuring a colorful heart on the front and a paintbrush-style beachwood handle The Trevor Project Candle, $24.95 A guava-scented and comes in a white ceramic holder, decorated with a rainbow-colored heart



West Elm: The Trevor Project Heart Mugs, $14.95 Celebrate all the colors of the rainbow with vibrant star mugs that feature the phrase “Your Future is Bright” The Trevor Project Star Mugs, $14.95 A rainbow heart with an embossed “Open Mind, Open Heart”



Pottery Barn: The Trevor Project Catchall, $19.50 An inclusive catchall featuring a playful rainbow heart, highlighted by gold border The Trevor Project Mug, $14.50 A playful rainbow heart design, complemented with gold mug rim



Pottery Barn Teen: The Trevor Project Heart Mugs, $14.95 A rainbow heart design that includes the phrase “Open Mind, Open Heart”



Rejuvenation The Trevor Project Leather & Canvas Tote Bag, $159.00 A leather & canvas tote bag made by Steele Canvas



Mark & Graham: The Trevor Project Catchalls, $19.00-$25.00 Monogrammed ceramic catchalls, featuring a vibrant rainbow and gold stripe print



About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico and South Korea, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. In 2017, we acquired Outward, Inc., a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world’s largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386 via chat www.TheTrevorProject.org/Help, or by texting START to 678678.

