Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts, 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts 2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Western Europe’s pay TV subscriber total will slip below 100 million by 2025. However, this is no US steep decline as subscriber numbers will drop by only 2.67 million between 2019 and 2025.

The number of Western European pay TV subscribers will fall by 2.6% between 2019 and 2025, with revenues down by 12.5%. Homes will pay less for TV as they move to bundles.

Western Europe will have 99.86 million pay TV subscribers by 2025. All but four of the 18 countries covered in this research will lose pay TV subscribers between 2019 and 2025. Germany will decline by the most (down by 871,000), followed by the UK (785,000).

Published in April 2020, this 192-page PDF, PowerPoint, and excel report comes in three parts:

Outlook: Forecasts for 18 countries in a 40-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points. Excel workbook: Covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 18 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues, and by a major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform. Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in an 81-page PDF document.



Companies Mentioned

Bouygues

Boxer

BT

Canal Digital

CanalSat

Com Hem

Digita

DNA

DT/T-Home

eir

Elisa

Eltrona

Euskatel

Free

Freenet

Get

Go

HD Austria

HD+

KPN/Digitenne

Liwest

Magenta

Mediaset

Melita

Meo/PT

NOS

Nowo

Orange

Proximus

Riks TV

SFR

Siminn

Sky

Stofa

Sunrise

Swisscom

TalkTalk

TDC

Tele 2

Tele des P&T

Telecable

Telecolumbus

Telecom Italia

Telefonica/Movistar

Telekom Austria

Telenet

Telenor

Telesat/TV Vlaanderen

Telia

TNT

Unitymedia

UPC

Viasat

Virgin

Vodafone

VOO

You See

Ziggo



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3nn9y

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900