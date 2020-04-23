Governor Andrew Cuomo to Give First Late Night Interview on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Tonight at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VIAC–Trevor Noah welcomes New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for his first late-night interview tonight on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. The virtual in-depth interview was recorded earlier today and will air in an all-new episode of The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah at 11pm ET/PT on Comedy Central. The interview will also be available on all of the series’ social platforms, including The Daily Show’s YouTube Channel.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah #1 late-night show with young viewers P18-34 and young men M18-34 #1 late-night show for cross-channel views in March and April 1.4B views in 2020, up +56% year-over-year Comedy Central is #1 Total Day Cable Network with M18-34 in 2020



Governor Cuomo’s interview adds to the illustrious lineup of critical voices who Noah has spoken with since The Daily Social Distancing Show’s launch including Dr. Anthony Fauci, first late-night appearance during the pandemic whose interview has tallied more than 32M views across channels; co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates; Governors Phil Murphy (D-NJ), Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI); NASA Astronaut Christina Koch; Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot; 3x NBA Champion/2x MVP/6x All-Star Stephen Curry; 5x NBA All-Star & Mental Health Advocate Kevin Love; Golden Globe Award-Winning Actress Jennifer Garner; author and activist Roxanne Gay; president of the Ford Foundation Darren Walker and more.

Following the recent production shutdown of all late-night shows amid an escalating COVID-19 pandemic, Noah and his team are successfully producing and distributing Comedy Central’s late-night franchise remotely. The full length episodes air weeknights (Mon-Thurs) at 11pm ET/PT and are available to stream the following day exclusively on thedailyshow.com and the Comedy Central App. Clips from each episode are also posted on the series’ social channels.

In addition to The Daily Social Distancing Show, the show has continued to have a strong presence on its uber popular and super engaged social and digital platforms creating viral content including the tribute to the Heroes of the Pandumbic, which has generated over 27M views across all channels; Trump’s Blame Game; When You’re Inspired By Italy But Live In New York; Some People just don’t get it…; Fox News Is Very Concerned About This Presidential Candidate’s Brain and more. You can see a playlist of videos posted by the show recently here.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Social Accounts:

Sources: L+3 for TDS, 12/30-4/19/20, premieres only; Tubular; Domo; L+SD for CC claim, excludes news nets.

Contacts

PRESS CONTACTS:

Renata Luczak; renata.luczak@viacom.com

Eve Kenny; eve.kenny@viacom.com

Nicole Platt; nicole.platt@viacom.com