Stats Perform Adds Blast CS:GO Esports and PDC Darts Tour Live Streams to Watch&Bet Service

LONDON & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, today announced partnerships for innovative new live sports and esports video streams that have been eagerly received by the licensed global sportsbooks who are customers of its Watch&Bet service.

The new partnerships are set to deliver hundreds of high-quality live streams for Blast CS:GO and the Professional Darts Corporation Darts Home Tour (PDC Darts Home Tour) as recent additions to Stats Perform’s global betting streaming service Watch&Bet.

The PDC Darts Home Tour is about to reach its halfway stage and has captured global betting attention due to its novel approach to handling the challenge of social distancing by displaying the talents of the world’s best players competing live from their homes every evening.

The BLAST CS:GO content starts on April 30th, with the first of 3 Qualifier tournaments in May for the BLAST Spring Series Showdown. From May 4, a brand-new tournament, BLAST Rising, developed in association with Stats Perform’s rights team, will provide the fastest available stream to the rapidly growing esports betting market.

Stats Perform Chief Rights Officer, Alex Rice, commented: “We are pleased to bring these new properties to the licensed betting market, and help our clients during a period when high-quality live-action is at a premium. Live streams help bettors make more informed betting decisions and create a more complete betting entertainment experience, and we are working hard to find and develop more quality properties that will have a similar impact during this period.”

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform is the market leader in SportsTech providing the most trusted sports data and the latest advancements in applying AI and machine learning to deliver better predictions and insights for teams, sportsbooks and a more engaging broadcast, media and fan experience.​ The company collects the most detailed sports data to create new experiences across sports. Leveraging the richest sports database, Stats Perform enhances sports competition and entertainment through machine learning and computer vision to create advanced predictions and analysis – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling; tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations; sportsbooks with in-play betting, livestream and integrity services; or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software.

Contacts

Sarah Butler, Stats Perform PR Manager



Sarah.butler@statsperform.com / +44 07432631237

Reed Findlay, Stats Perform Corporate Communications Manager



media.relations@statsperform.com / +1 847-583-2642