CBS Announces the Return of 23 Series for the 2020-2021 Broadcast Season

Network Brings Back the #1 Show on Television NCIS for Its 18th Season, #1 Comedy “Young Sheldon,” #1 New Series “FBI: Most Wanted,” #1 New Comedy “Bob ♥ Abishola” and #1 News Program “60 Minutes”

Network to Return Seven Shows with Over 10 Million Viewers Per Week, More than Any Other Network

Television’s Top Freshman Class Brings Back Five Series: “All Rise,” “Bob ♥ Abishola,” “Evil,” “FBI: Most Wanted” and “The Unicorn”

Network to Win 12th Consecutive Season by a Margin of 1 Million Viewers

CBS Also #1 In Primetime, Daytime and Late Night for the Fourth Consecutive Season

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CBS today announced the return of 23 series, renewing 80% of its top-rated lineup for the 2020-2021 broadcast season. The Network will announce its new series and 2020-2021 primetime schedule in the coming weeks.





The returning shows include the #1 program on television NCIS, #1 comedy YOUNG SHELDON, #1 new series FBI: MOST WANTED, #1 new comedy BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, and the #1 news program 60 MINUTES.

Among today’s additional renewals are the dramas ALL RISE, BLUE BLOODS, BULL, FBI, MACGYVER, MAGNUM P.I., NCIS: LOS ANGELES, NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, S.W.A.T. and SEAL TEAM; comedies THE NEIGHBORHOOD and THE UNICORN; reality series UNDERCOVER BOSS; and the law and justice program 48 HOURS. They join the previously announced renewals of EVIL, MOM, SURVIVOR, THE AMAZING RACE and YOUNG SHELDON.

“ Thanks to these exceptional shows, we’re going to win the current season by 1 million viewers,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “ Next year, we’ll have these strong returning series as our foundation…and Super Bowl LV too. It’s a well-balanced lineup across Entertainment, News and Sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021.”

Highlights for returning shows include:

CBS has renewed seven shows watched by over 10 million viewers per week, more than any other network: NCIS, FBI, BLUE BLOODS, YOUNG SHELDON, BULL, 60 MINUTES and FBI: MOST WANTED.

CBS’ top freshman class will see the return of #1 new series FBI: MOST WANTED, #1 new comedy BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, ALL RISE, EVIL and THE UNICORN.

All shows from this season’s Monday night lineup have been renewed. THE NEIGHBORHOOD and BOB ♥ ABISHOLA rank among the top comedies on television, with larger audiences than every comedy on all other networks. ALL RISE is the #3 new drama on any network, and BULL has been Monday’s top entertainment series at 10:00 PM this season, averaging over 10.5 million viewers.

All three Tuesday night dramas will return, with each averaging over 10 million viewers per week, including NCIS, averaging over 15.33 million viewers; FBI, with 12.55 million viewers; and FBI: MOST WANTED, which averages 10.18 million viewers.

SURVIVOR, a series currently watched by nearly 10 million viewers, returns for its 21 st season.

season. YOUNG SHELDON and MOM return as the #1 and #2 comedies on television.

MACGYVER, MAGNUM P.I. and BLUE BLOODS return from a night the Network wins this season by +3.6 million viewers.

Also returning are: 60 MINUTES, television’s #1 news program, and NCIS: LOS ANGELES and NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, the most-watched entertainment programs on their night.

CBS is on track to finish the current season as America’s Most Watched Network for the 12th consecutive year by a margin of 1 million viewers. The Network is also #1 in primetime, daytime and late night for the fourth straight year.

