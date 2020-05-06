Unconflicted, Unparalleled, Uncompromising – Undertone Adds Connected TV Offering to Its Powerful Suite of Solutions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Undertone, the pioneer of Creative Synchronized Digital Branding, today announced the release of its new, complete CTV solution powering the delivery of cross-screen brand storytelling across all connected devices and channels.

This introduction comes at a critical time for brands, because consumers are spending even more time than before the pandemic on CTV, while continuing to watch their tablets, smart phones, and laptops independently and sometimes simultaneously.

Undertone’s CTV platform delivers videos across premium channels, enabling brands to synchronize their messages at every stage of the users’ individual journey.

Further enhancing this new solution, Undertone, in partnership with TVadSync, has the ability to leverage custom ACR segments on CTV to drive incremental reach for advertisers’ linear TV buys. If users have seen a brand’s linear TV or CTV spot, Undertone can retarget those audiences across its High Impact suite to drive mid- and low-funnel digital metrics.

In summary…

Undertone is the full-service activation partner the industry has been waiting for, capable of driving performance across the full funnel.

Undertone’s offering is unconflicted because its breadth of solutions means it can offer the best campaign for each client, as opposed to competitors whose offerings are limited to CTV products and can only sell a single solution.

Undertone is unparalleled, because its partnership with TVadSync enables the integration of ACR data into its platform, offering far more robust, data-driven measurement and retargeting capabilities across Connected TV and high-impact display than have been available.

Undertone is uncompromising, because it is resolutely focused on enabling brands to tell, optimize and track their stories across all channels in real time.

“We believe that the addition of this CTV solution – in concert with our TVadSync partnership – offers the most technologically sophisticated and brand-friendly platform available” said Undertone President Dan Aks. “With cord-cutters and “cord-nevers” representing a growing number of current consumers – a solution that links CTV to digital video, supported by our high-impact units, is what marketers need to stay ‘in sync’ with the rapid evolution of viewing habits.”

Agencies and brands are encouraged to reach out to their Undertone representative or email info@undertone.com to learn more.

About Undertone

Undertone, a division of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), provides cutting-edge technology solutions for the world’s leading brands. Its proprietary Creative Synchronized Digital Branding combines data, distribution and creative to deliver cohesive stories across all critical touchpoints: screens, platforms and a transparent, customizable list of elite publishers. The AI-driven platform eliminates fragmentation, delivers much-needed revenue for publishers and, most importantly, ensures brand messaging is contextually relevant. Undertone creates stunning campaigns that align with KPIs—always with beautiful creative and in brand-safe environments. Learn more at www.undertone.com.

Contacts

Undertone



Daniel Aks, President



daks@undertone.com