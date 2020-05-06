YouCam Apps is Celebrating the High School Class of 2020 with Virtual Prom Beauty Try-Ons and Photo Effects

The YouCam suite of apps releases exclusive prom beauty looks and photo effects to inspire users to throw their own virtual prom party during COVID-19 social distancing.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp, the creator and developer of the AR + AI-powered YouCam Suite of Apps—including the award-winning virtual beauty app YouCam Makeup, and photo editing app, YouCam Perfect—is helping to bring high school prom night to life through unique, interactive, digital experiences featured within the apps. In an effort to recreate the milestone high school moment, YouCam apps is using its advanced augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to launch a collection of exclusive prom night beauty looks and photo frames for users to play, discover, and experiment with virtually, bringing their virtual prom party to life while at home.





The YouCam Makeup app features an exclusive Prom Beauty Look Book featuring five stunning looks that fans can try-on digitally for hyper-realistic makeup effects that rival the real life glamming. To help you do prom your way, we re-created trend-setting prom beauty styles, and invite fans to try them on virtually in seconds with the YouCam Makeup app. Users can browse and experiment with the complete prom beauty collection to find their perfect prom beauty look with a tap.

The YouCam Perfect app features virtual prom frames and backgrounds to help fans create those insta-worthy virtual prom night moments, even from the couch. Popular object removal and cutout tools will help users re-create the classic prom pose photos with their prom date—and besties—for a fun interactive digital experience that helps to bring the magic of high school prom to life from your living room.

“As we continue to practice social distancing, we’re excited to offer an exclusive interactive virtual experience to help high school students bring prom night to life in the digital universe,” said Perfect Corp. CEO and founder, Alice Chang. “We hope to inspire users to experiment and play with exclusive prom beauty looks and photo effects, and connect digitally with their classmates to celebrate this milestone moment through the YouCam suite of apps.”

Fans are invited, and encouraged, to join in our virtual prom party by sharing their YouCam prom photos for a chance to win premium app subscriptions to YouCam Makeup or YouCam Perfect. To enter, users must dress up their virtual prom day photos with glam beauty style from YouCam Makeup or featured prom photo effects from YouCam Perfect and share their prom day photos in the respective apps for a chance to win a premium subscription plan which unlocks the complete toolkit of premium app features for YouCam Makeup or YouCam Perfect.

Download YouCam Makeup free on the App Store and Google Play, and YouCam Perfect free on the App Store and Google Play, and share your virtual prom photos on social media using #YouCamFam to celebrate with the class of 2020!

App Availability

YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

YouCam Perfect is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

