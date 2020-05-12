NAB Show Express Exhibitor Profiles: Shanghai Moki Tech LLC to Yuyao Fotodiox Pro Lighting & Equipment Co.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nabshowexpress–NAB Show Express takes place virtually May 13-14, 2020. Business Wire is the official news wire partner for NAB Show Express.

Listed below are exhibitor profiles.

Company: Shanghai Moki Tech LLC.

Established in 2018, Spirit Lab Optics of Shanghai Moki Tech is a professional manufacturer and exporter of cine lenses with original design, development and production. We are located in Shanghai, a city with top-innovation. Spirit Lab Optics is the umbrella brand that encompasses Spirit Lab cine prime series, Pure First anamorphic zoom T3.5 2x, and more coming products. The outstanding features of those lenses include: full frame, no breathing, no distortion, smooth bokeh and compact body.

Company: Shenzhen Gudsen Technology Co., Ltd

Gudsen is an innovative video-making equipment provider specializing in creating high-tech camera stabilizers and accessories and offering effective stabilization solution for the videography industry. We have successfully launched several impressive MOZA 3-Axis handheld camera stabilizers with advanced technologies that can support a wide range of cameras from small-sized action cameras to professional large-sized cinema cameras. Our product line includes MOZA Air X, MOZA Air 2, MOZA Mini-MI, MOZA Air, MOZA AirCross, MOZA 2P, MOZA Pro, MOZA Guru360 Air, and MOZA Accessories. Our vision is “invented for Video” with innovative & high-quality products as well as exceptional customer service.

Company: Shure Incorporated

Shure (www.shure.com) has been making people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. For critical listening, or high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and from the meeting room, you can always rely on Shure. Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have more than 30 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

Company: Skyline Communications

Skyline Communications is the global leading supplier of end-to-end multi-vendor NMS, OSS and orchestration software solutions for the broadcast, satellite, cable, telco and mobile industry. Its award-winning flagship DataMiner network management platform enables end-to-end integration of the most complex technical ecosystems. The platform heralds a new generation of sophisticated artificial-intelligence-powered solutions and comprises highly innovative features, such as the brand-new DataMiner Augmented Operation concept. Skyline has offices and a vast network of local partners around the world. The company has over 6000 systems deployed in more than 125 countries and remains a 100% independent NMS/OSS software publisher. More info: www.skyline.be

Company: Socionext America Inc.

Socionext Inc., a leading expert in 4K/8K video codecs, systems and broadcasting technologies, now offers the latest and most advanced AV1/AVC cloud-based hardware solutions for significant bitrate reduction and quality improvements. The solutions feature up to 50% cost savings for Content Delivery Network (CDN), low latency live streaming: 1s -5s (glass-to-glass), upgradable to large scale system with SoC or FPGA and expandable to 8K/4K ultra high resolution. For more information, visit us at http://socionextus.com/codecs/ , e-mail sna_inquiry@us.socionext.com or call 1-844-680-3453.

Company: SONAD, Inc.

SONAD’s free mobile app is designed to deliver advertisements, promotions, and other content in rich multimedia format to user phones over any media channel: radio, TV, print, arena, and Internet.

Company: Sonifex Ltd

Sonifex is a U.K. manufacturer of high-quality audio equipment for broadcast/radio/TV and AV integration/installed sound. The new AVN-DIO10, SDI to Dante® Embedder/De-Embedder is a convenient and elegant method of connecting legacy 3G/HD/SD-SDI equipment to the Dante® AoIP audio network. The AVN-DIO10 takes any SDI feed, de-embeds the 16 audio channels and places them on channels 1-16 of the Dante network. It simultaneously takes the 16 input channels mapped to the device on Dante Controller and re-embeds them onto the SDI output. The AVN-CU2-DANTE & AVN-CU4-DANTE commentary units act as configurable 16 x 16 mixers to provide ultimate flexibility.

Company: SPINNER GmbH

SPINNER is one of the world’s leading suppliers of RF systems for broadcasting components needed between the transmitter and the antenna, e.g. smart loads, combining, filtering, switching and monitoring. The SPINNER Antenna Monitoring System with distance-to-fault alerts you of antenna system faults and pinpoints the location of arcing events. It’s the only system that even detects arcs that don’t cause VSWR degradation and does distance-to-fault without injecting any signals. We meet the needs of DTV rollouts all over the world. SPINNER has 7 decades experience and turns out over 1000 complex multichannel combining and switching systems a year.

Company: Staco Energy Products

Staco Energy is the oldest and largest manufacturer of variable transformers in the United States. In an industry where companies come and go, Staco Energy Products continues to provide the reliability and continuity you need. We support products we made three months ago, we support products we made thirty years ago. And yes, they are still in use all over the world.

Company: Storage Made Easy

The Enterprise File Fabric for Media and Entertainment from Storage Made Easy, provides a unified view of media assets that can be dispersed on-cloud and on-premises. M-Stream, a feature of the File Fabric, can accelerate data to/from destinations. FIPS certified encryption ensures media assets are protected in-flight and at-rest. Smart indexing and data classifications, with Cloud AI integrations, ensures media assets can be easily catalogued and found.

Company: Streaming Video Alliance

The Streaming Video Alliance is a global technical association addressing critical challenges in streaming video. By educating the industry on the technical nature of the issues, providing a neutral forum for companies across the video ecosystem to collaborate within, and publishing documentation that defines technical solutions, the Alliance is helping to improve the streaming video experience at scale. Over 75 companies participate in Alliance activities, representing some of the biggest names in global streaming and include network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors. For more information, please visit www.streamingvideoalliance.org.

Company: Studio Technologies

Studio Technologies is pleased to release its highest-performing talent interfaces to date, the Models 232, 234, and 236 Announcer’s Consoles. After years of experience in creating commentator consoles that use analog, digital, and Dante technology, it became evident that the market was ready for a set of products that combined superior audio performance, a comfortable user interface, and an extensive group of easily-configured features, all housed in a highly-compact enclosure. The new ‘232, ‘234, and ‘236 units share performance characteristics, including “pro” quality microphone preamplifier with P48 phantom power and a stereo low-noise, high-output headphone output.

Company: SUBLAB PRODUCTION

ULYSSE CAMERA CRANEBOT : LET’S YOUR CREATIVITY FREE !!



THE MOST VERSATILE, FRIENDLY AND SAFE PROFESSIONAL MOTION CONTROL VERSATILE

From STOP MOTION to HIGH SPEED



Fast Set Up & Programming



Wide Range & Extreme Precision



All Cameras till 40 KG / 88 Lb

FRIENDLY

Operate in Real Time Control with Controllers



Intuitive Programming



Easy Learning



Easy Transporting

SAFETY

Enabling devices



Safety Network

PROFESSIONAL

Made by Professional Users for Professional Users



Keep Experts at The Heart of The Creation



Efficient Tool for Efficient Production

Company: Telemetrics, Inc.

Founded in 1973, Telemetrics revolutionized television camera control with the development of Triax cable and continues to be a pioneer of innovative camera control systems used in the Studio, Legislative, Military, and Education markets. The company began designing, manufacturing and supporting its own camera robotics systems in 1979, and ceiling and floor camera track systems in 1981. Today, Telemetrics offers the OmniGlide™ Robotic Roving Platform, the ever-expanding series of Robotic Camera Control Panels, the S5 line of Pan/Tilt heads, the Televator™ family of motorized columns, and ceiling- or floor-mounted TeleGlide™ track systems. Telemetrics is committed to making the most reliable, durable, and dependable television broadcast robotics ecosystem in the world…products that can be built on for decades, not just years.

Company: Telos Alliance

The Telos Alliance is a global leader in audio, trusted by the biggest names in the media landscape. Telos Alliance’s exclusive focus is to deliver innovative, intuitive solutions that inspire the creation of the most exciting and engaging audio experiences imaginable. No audio challenge is too big; no technology is beyond reach; no solution, large or small, is unobtainable. The Telos Alliance portfolio of brands includes Axia® Audio, Linear Acoustic®, Minnetonka Audio®, Omnia® Audio, Telos Alliance®, Telos Infinity®, Telos® Systems, and 25-Seven® Systems. Telos Alliance also now exclusively offers Jünger Audio branded solutions worldwide. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, with additional offices and dealers around the world, the Telos Alliance supports the diverse needs of audio professionals with best-in-class support 24/7.

Company: Telstra

Telstra is a leading telecommunication and technology company with expertise in the Asia-Pacific region. Supported by a world-class media fiber, satellite, IP and data network infrastructure, Telstra provides a range of network services and broadcast operations to companies across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas, including a dedicated team of media industry professionals, high performance media networks, world class satellite services, 24/7 bookings, operations and engineering support. Telstra also has expertise in major events and tours, international remote production, global content distribution, gaming and esports, connectivity and IP transit services, and streaming and online delivery.

Company: THEO Technologies

THEO is your go to technology partner in easily delivering exceptional video experiences across any device or platform. Our multi-award winning THEO Universal Video Player, has been trusted by hundreds of leading payTV and OTT service providers, broadcasters, and publishers worldwide. As the leader of Low Latency video delivery, THEO supports LL-HLS, LL-DASH and has invented High Efficiency Streaming Protocol (HESP) – allowing for sub-second latency streaming using low bandwidth with fast-zapping. Going the extra mile, we also work to standardise metadata delivery through the invention of Enriched Media Streaming Solution (EMSS). We make streaming better than broadcast. www.theoplayer.com.

Company: Thinklogical, A Belden Brand

Stock Ticker: BDC

Stock Exchange: NYSE

Thinklogical, A Belden Brand, manufactures high-performance KVM and video extension and matrix switching solutions supporting professional broadcast, media and entertainment applications. Thinklogical’s uncompressed, low-latency signal management products help broadcast, post-production, VFX and mobile production professionals more easily distribute and switch video, keyboard, mouse, USB and other computer I/O signals with no peripheral delay or loss of video quality or resolution. Supporting all common IT and AV formats and popular M&E applications, Thinklogical streamlines digital NLE workflows, resulting in higher quality content, reduced costs, increased productivity and enhanced collaboration. ISO 9001:2015 certified, Thinklogical products are designed and manufactured in the U.S.A.

Company: Tiger Technology

Since 2003, Tiger Technology has delivered multi-user workflow systems for Media and Entertainment applications including post, broadcast, MAM/PAM, and others. The company’s technology includes cloud-enabled storage management, workgroup collaboration, and media life-cycle management, all designed with performance and simplicity in mind. Enable high-resolution, end-to-end content creation workflows using Avid, Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, and Blackmagic. Available as software-only or as integrated appliances, and configurable as SAN or NAS architectures compatible with any network fabric, Tiger workflow solutions are designed and built to offer advanced features, easy management and administration, and the highest levels of usability, flexibility, and reliability.

Company: TitanTV, Inc

Web: titantvinc.com

TitanTV, Inc. is the broadcast industry’s foremost online software and information provider. It delivers real-time tools for signal prediction, PSIP metadata, desktop and mobile guides, and more. TitanTV also provides a suite of schedule tools for OTA, OTT, and NextGen TV that enables broadcasters to efficiently maintain their schedules, whether for a single station or in a “Central Command” scenario in a station group where one station is responsible for maintaining the schedules of many others. A contract management component ensures syndicated series and movies are aired according to the terms of their respective contracts. The company also maintains the consumer sites, TitanTV.com, a free online television guide, and AntennaWeb.org, a site dedicated to enabling consumers to discover the number of over-the-air channels available from local broadcasters and how to choose the correct antenna to receive them. TitanTV is an independent company located in Cedar Rapids, IA.

Company: Touchstream

We believe in specialized technology. By combining our technology, VirtualNOC with third-party data, you can now visualise your entire video workflow from one dashboard and still be able to jump into your audience analytics with just one click.

Company: Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital is a leading provider of program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and service quality assurance solutions for broadcasters and service providers. Renowned for their ease of use and innovative features, Triveni Digital’s solutions enable customers to deliver enhanced programs and services to television viewers. Supporting both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 as well as the cloud, and offering a SaaS business model, Triveni Digital’s solutions allow broadcasters to launch fast and efficient NextGen TV. By helping broadcasters migrate to ATSC 3.0 as smoothly as possible, Triveni Digital is leading the charge for better TV.

Company: TSL Products

As many broadcasters are operating in a work-from-home environment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, TSL Products has altered its R&D roadmap for the short term, in response to specific customer requirements centered around remote control of broadcast devices. Additionally, the new loudness capabilities of TSL’s SAM-Q audio monitoring platform provide three new loudness modes whilst also providing short-term, momentary and integrated loudness values over an Ethernet network. With up to eight independent loudness probes and the ability to calculate loudness values from a variety of program configurations from mono through to 9.1+4, the SAM-Q-SDI provides operational simplicity and deep audio analysis.

Company: UNISET LLC

For 40+ years UNISET has been designing and manufacturing professional studios and set elements for television, broadcast, digital, film, and internal corporate productions.

UNISET is an industry leader in the design & manufacturing of dynamic multipurpose television, broadcast set, and studio systems. Our core product lines include Broadcast Desks/News Desks, TV Studio Set Backgrounds, Mobile Desk & Set Options, Free Standing Cyclorama Green Screens, Full Studio Set Backgrounds, Custom Studio Systems, and Floor Risers. The quality, durability and cost-effective UNISET set elements provide you with the “studio set” experience and production environment that each studio demands and expects.

As a family run business, UNISET prides itself on total customer satisfaction in both the value of the quality products we manufacture and the professionalism in how we treat our customers. Our mission is to exceed our customers’ expectations each, and every day. We look forward to meeting you this year and working with you to make your studio dreams come true!

Company: Varnish Software

Varnish Software’s powerful caching technology helps the world’s biggest broadcasters and content providers deliver lightning-fast TV and streaming experiences for huge audiences, without downtime or loss of performance. Our solutions combine open-source flexibility with enterprise robustness to deliver live, VoD and OTT video, as well as enabling global studios and broadcasters to build custom CDNs, unlocking unbeatable content delivery performance and resilience. Our customers include Hulu, Twitch and Tesla, and our technology is powered by a caching layer that’s trusted by more than 10 million websites worldwide.

Company: Veritone, Inc.

Stock Ticker: VERI

Stock Exchange: Nasdaq

Veritone created aiWARETM, the first Operating System for AI, surfaces insights from massive amounts of structured and unstructured data at scale. Hundreds of cognitive AI engines, low-code developer tools and APIs, and a flexible architecture uniquely enable intelligent workflows supporting contemporary cloud-native applications, IoT devices as well as legacy systems. Veritone’s suite of solutions for Media & Entertainment are turnkey and fast to implement. Leveraging aiWARE, they bring all the advantages of the AI operating system to your organization. Turn your data into actionable insights to make better, data-driven decisions and surface new opportunities through previously unavailable or disconnected data insights.

Company: ViaLite Communications

ViaLite’s range of fiber optic links enable studio and outdoor broadcasters to transport multiple RF feeds from cameras/wireless mics/IFBs over fiber back to the production location or outdoor broadcast truck. The links can extend the range of the antennas the wireless cameras etc. use, with link distances of 0-10 and up to 50 km, while providing 99.999% reliability. ViaLite’s links boast ultra-wide dynamic range allowing multiple signals to be transported simultaneously. Links include: C-Band 3.4-7.1 GHz, 100 MHz-1 GHz, DVB-T 470-900 MHz, UHF/VHF 10 MHz-1 GHz, and the Blue2 which can be a dual Rx, dual Tx or Transceiver.

Company: VideoFlow

VideoFlow is driving the evolution of video delivery over IP networks. Our Emmy® award-winning technologies enable to Broadcast with CONFIDENCE over any IP network, including the Internet. Our Digital Video Protection (DVP) and Digital Video Gateway (DVG) products provide customers with four “must have” ingredients for broadcasting over IP networks; Reliability – Ensure viewers with uninterrupted 24×7 service. Confidence – visually verifying video quality on your smartphone, tablet, or PC. Simplicity – Manage, configure, and analyze any VideoFlow product quickly and easily – anywhere, anytime. Fast ROI – Reduce operating expenses and secure revenues with reliable video delivery over IP networks

Company: Videosolutions Group Inc.

Web: vsgp.com

Videosolutions Group is Canadian Manufacturer of Teleprompters, Video Switchers, Camera Cranes, Tripods, Pedestals, Monitors, Multiviewers, Fiber Optic Equipment, HD & SD SDI Signal Processing Equipment & Mini-Converters, and Mobile Video Studios with more than 25 years of experience in development, manufacturing and distribution of professional TV equipment for wide range of TV studios ranging from Home Studio to Broadcasting TV Stations. The product line has 100+ very cost-effective products, including: Teleprompters, “Odyssey” Video Mixers (Video Switchers), Multiviewers, Mini-Converters of Different Signal Types (SDI, HDMI, Fiber optic, DV etc.), Camera Cranes, Monitors etc. The company’s motto: “Maximum Quality for Minimum Cost”.

Company: Vimsoft Inc.

Vimsoft Inc. is dedicated to providing leading-edge solutions to the broadcasting and media industry. We bring clarity to complex environments by developing information management software solutions that structure and integrate business workflows. The company’s flagship product, VimBiz, is the most powerful broadcasting-focused software solution that efficiently integrates Engineering workflows with Operations workflows. The flows found in the broadcasting and media industry are complex and thanks to Vimsoft’s flexible VimDev framework, we can bring efficiency and integration to meet the custom requirements of unique environments. Operating in multiple languages, VimBiz is intuitive, powerful, comprehensive, flexible, and most of all reliable.

Company: VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, and sports & entertainment venues. VITEC’s H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC’s intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer’s unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Company: W.B. Walton Enterprises, Inc.

WALTON’s unique plenum HOT-AIR DE-ICE system delivers superior performance and efficiency for antennas 3.7 to 32m. Uniform surface heating minimizes reflector distortion, delivering the most powerful and cost-efficient de-icing on the market: Liquid Propane, Gas or Electric Heating to best suit your unique installation.

Unmatched performance for the most demanding Ka-band antenna requirements.

For 0.6 to 6.3m, SNOW SHIELD antenna covers offer heated/un-heated solutions.

Adding ICE QUAKE to SNOW SHIELD sheds off snow before ice forms. Up to 100x energy savings. The Walton PORTABLE RADOME protects GEO/LEO/ MEO antennas from winds (to 85Mph), snow, ice, rain, sand storms, debris and more. Single-person-setup in under and hour. The Radome is also airline shippable.

Company: WESCO Broadcast & AV

WESCO Broadcast & AV has evolved to a premier provider of key distributed brands, expanding its product categories to provide a complete system solution. Our line card now represents industry-leading brands that enable WESCO Broadcast & AV to supply your entire solution for the entire signal path, from camera to home. As an added benefit, WESCO Broadcast & AV offers the value-added service of kitting to deliver the entire project into one, complete and easy to deploy shipment…simplifying the install, saving both time and money. Installs can also be supported with customized troubleshooting and long-term managed services. (844) 746-3853 www.wescobroadcast.com

Company: Wheatstone Corporation

WHEATSTONE CORPORATION of New Bern NC USA designs and manufactures professional broadcast equipment under the Wheatstone, Audioarts Engineering, VoxPro, and PR&E brand names. The company’s extended family of products can accommodate any size market or budget for radio and television applications – from large centralized broadcast hubs down to smaller LPFM and individual streaming operations. Designs include networked and standalone digital audio control surfaces, analog audio consoles, AoIP audio networks and ecosystems, signal processing, digital audio editing hardware and software, and customizable UI software for realtime control of audio content — either individual streams or complex multi-source, multi-destination networked systems.

Company: Witbe

Stock Ticker: ALWIT

Stock Exchange: BOURSE – Euronext Paris

Leading innovation in the Quality of Experience (QoE) industry, Witbe offers an award-winning approach to monitor the QoE delivered to users of any interactive service (telephony, video, web), on any device (PC, smartphone, STB), and through any network (fixed, mobile, OTT). Since its foundation in 2000, Witbe has continually grown and is now trusted by more than 300 clients in 50 different countries. Broadcasters, Operators, Content Providers & App Developers, all rely on Witbe Robots to ensure flawless services. Witbe is a public company listed on Euronext Growth (ALTWIT.PA) and has offices all around the world, including locations in Paris, New York, San Jose, Denver, Montreal, London, and Singapore.

Company: XPERI

Stock Ticker: XPER

Stock Exchange: Nasdaq

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, and Invensas are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi’s solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, automotive, broadcast, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more information, please visit www.xperi.com.

Company: Yuyao Fotodiox Pro Lighting & Equipment Co.