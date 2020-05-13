2020 NAB Crystal Radio Awards Winners Announced

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The National Association of Broadcasters announced the 10 winners of the 33rd annual NAB Crystal Radio Awards. Since 1987, the NAB Crystal Radio Awards have recognized radio stations for their outstanding year-round commitment to community service. The 2020 NAB Crystal Radio Award recipients listed below were chosen from 50 finalists and were honored today during NAB Show Express.

NAB Crystal Radio Award finalists were chosen by a panel of judges representing broadcasting, community service organizations and public relations firms. Finalists were honored and winners announced during NAB Show Express, running through tomorrow and available on demand at nabshowexpress.com.

Five-time NAB Crystal Radio Award winning station KCVM-FM also received the Crystal Heritage Award.

NAB Show Express is a dynamic online event offering 24-hour access to premium content curated for the global entertainment and media community. NAB Show Express features live and on-demand educational sessions, as well as an exclusive Solutions Marketplace, to provide critical information, inspiration and solutions to move the industry forward.

