Amazon Announces New Tablets for the Entire Family – the All-New Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

The all-new Fire HD 8 comes with an 8” HD display, 30% faster performance with 2GB RAM, 2x the storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card, up to 12 hours of battery life, easier charging with USB-C, and access to millions of movies, TV shows, songs, eBooks, magazines, games, and educational and entertainment apps – only $89.99

Introducing Fire HD 8 Plus, an enhanced Fire HD 8 experience with 3GB of RAM, hassle-free wireless charging, a 9W in-box USB-C charger for faster charging, and, for a limited time, six months of Kindle Unlimited included – only $109.99

The all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition comes bundled with the Fire HD 8 tablet, one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited with access to over 20,000 kid-friendly books, Audible books, videos, educational apps and games, a new kid-proof case with an adjustable stand, and a two-year worry-free guarantee – only $139.99

Amazon today announced the next generation of its Fire HD 8 tablet lineup, designed with the entire family in mind: the all-new Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition.





“The new Fire HD 8 tablets offer the features that everyone in the family wants – great content, more storage, longer battery life – at a price that is incredibly affordable,” said Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon Devices. “We’ve made the all-new Fire HD 8 even better with faster performance, 32GB of internal storage, up to 12 hours of battery life, and easier charging with USB-C—all for only $89.99. For only $20 more, the Fire HD 8 Plus packs even more power with 50% more RAM, hassle-free wireless charging, and six months of Kindle Unlimited included. With access to millions of movies, TV shows, books, songs, magazines, Alexa, and more—Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus are the perfect tablets for entertainment.”

The All-New Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus: Built for Entertainment

The all-new Fire HD 8 includes:

Beautiful display – Featuring a vibrant 8” 1280 x 800 high definition display with over one million pixels.

– Featuring a vibrant 8” 1280 x 800 high definition display with over one million pixels. New faster processor – Now 30% faster with a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and 2GB RAM to easily multi-task when watching movies, playing games and browsing the web.

– Now 30% faster with a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor and 2GB RAM to easily multi-task when watching movies, playing games and browsing the web. Now even more storage – With options for 32GB or 64GB of internal storage and support for up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD. Plus, enjoy free unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content and photos taken with Fire tablets.

– With options for 32GB or 64GB of internal storage and support for up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD. Plus, enjoy free unlimited cloud storage for all Amazon content and photos taken with Fire tablets. New longer battery life – Up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life for browsing the web, watching videos, listening to music, and more.

– Up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life for browsing the web, watching videos, listening to music, and more. New easier charging – Comes with USB-C for easy charging in less than 5 hours.

– Comes with USB-C for easy charging in less than 5 hours. Introducing Game Mode – A distraction-free, optimized gaming experience that lets you focus on your game without interference from notifications.

– A distraction-free, optimized gaming experience that lets you focus on your game without interference from notifications. Wide selection of content – Access to millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle eBooks, magazines, apps, and games. Watch downloaded videos with Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu (No Ads), or SHOWTIME subscriptions, and enjoy picture-in-picture videos with apps like Twitch and Red Bull TV. Discover content that helps you and your family to be entertained, connected, and informed with family-friendly movies, and supplemental e-learning on the #AtHome destination on Fire Tablets.

– Access to millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle eBooks, magazines, apps, and games. Watch downloaded videos with Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu (No Ads), or SHOWTIME subscriptions, and enjoy picture-in-picture videos with apps like Twitch and Red Bull TV. Discover content that helps you and your family to be entertained, connected, and informed with family-friendly movies, and supplemental e-learning on the #AtHome destination on Fire Tablets. Stay connected – Download an app, such as Zoom, or ask Alexa to make a video call, to keep in touch with family and friends using your Fire HD 8.

– Download an app, such as Zoom, or ask Alexa to make a video call, to keep in touch with family and friends using your Fire HD 8. Always-ready, hands-free Alexa – When connected to wifi, simply ask Alexa to Drop In on a friend or family member, play a song, start an Audible book, launch a trivia game, find your favorite movies, show your calendar, and more – using only your voice. Fire HD 8 is designed to protect your privacy. To learn more, visit: www.amazon.com/alexaprivacyhub.

– When connected to wifi, simply ask Alexa to Drop In on a friend or family member, play a song, start an Audible book, launch a trivia game, find your favorite movies, show your calendar, and more – using only your voice. Fire HD 8 is designed to protect your privacy. To learn more, visit: www.amazon.com/alexaprivacyhub. Amazon-exclusive features – Enjoy customer favorites like For You, X-Ray, Family Library, Blue Shade, and more. For more information, click here.

For only $20 more, the new Fire HD 8 Plus adds:

Fast and responsive performance – With 3GB RAM, 50% more RAM than the Fire HD 8, and a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, Fire HD 8 Plus delivers a smooth experience whether you’re browsing the web, playing a game, or watching your favorite show.

– With 3GB RAM, 50% more RAM than the Fire HD 8, and a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, Fire HD 8 Plus delivers a smooth experience whether you’re browsing the web, playing a game, or watching your favorite show. Hassle-free wireless charging – When bundled with a compatible wireless charging dock, seamlessly transition Fire HD 8 Plus from a portable tablet experience to a countertop smart display with hands-free Alexa access in Show Mode.

– When bundled with a compatible wireless charging dock, seamlessly transition Fire HD 8 Plus from a portable tablet experience to a countertop smart display with hands-free Alexa access in Show Mode. Faster in-box adapter – Includes a 9W in-box adapter that charges your tablet in less than four hours.

– Includes a 9W in-box adapter that charges your tablet in less than four hours. Six months of Kindle Unlimited – As a special introductory offer, Fire HD 8 Plus customers will get six months of Kindle Unlimited included with their tablet purchase. After six months, the Kindle Unlimited membership renews at the regular price of just $9.99 per month.

Availability

The all-new Fire HD 8 is available for pre-order today, starting at $89.99 at www.amazon.com/firehd8. For a limited time, it is available in a two-pack bundle for $159.99. Fire HD 8 is offered in White, Black, Twilight Blue, and Plum, and will begin shipping on June 3.

The Fire HD 8 Plus comes in a new Slate color, and can be pre-ordered today starting at $109.99 at www.amazon.com/firehd8plus. It begins shipping June 3. The Fire HD 8 Plus can also be purchased as a bundle with the all-new Made for Amazon Wireless Charging Dock by ANGREAT for $139.99.

Accessory Cases are available for both Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus tablets in Twilight Blue, Charcoal Black, Sandstone White, and Plum for $29.99.

All-New Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: Built from the Ground-Up for Kids

The all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition includes the Fire HD 8 tablet with an 8” HD display, 32GB of storage with up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD, up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life, and USB-C for reversible charging. It also comes bundled with a kid-proof case with a new adjustable stand in blue, pink, or purple, a two-year worry-free guarantee, and a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited—all for $139.99.

With Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, kids can enjoy over 20,000 premium, age-appropriate books, Audible books, educational apps, games, and videos on their Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, including new and popular titles such as Pinkfong Baby Shark, Sonic Dash, Descendants Junior Novel, and Barbie Dreamtopia from brands like Smartstudy, PBS KIDS, SEGA, and Mattel. Kids can also enjoy over 2,000 Spanish language titles, like Pinkfong! Car Songs, Plaza Sesamo, National Geographic Readers: Los Tiburones (Sharks), and Los Sentidos de Los Insectos.

Within FreeTime, kids can easily discover over 1,500 educational titles organized by core curriculum and extracurricular topics, such as math, science, exercise, art, and virtual fieldtrips. In addition, for a limited time, families will also have access to additional premium content from HOMER and PBS Kids within FreeTime Unlimited. All of the FreeTime Unlimited content is kid-friendly and hand-selected by the Amazon FreeTime team with new titles added regularly.

“Over 20 million kids (and their parents) have enjoyed the award-winning Amazon FreeTime service and we’re excited to make it even better with new educational content that helps to keep kids learning and entertained,” said Kurt Beidler, Director of Kids and Family, Amazon. “The all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is built from the ground up to offer the FreeTime Unlimited content kids love and the parental controls parents trust—all wrapped in a colorful kid-proof case with a two-year worry-free guarantee.”

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition comes with access to award-winning parental controls that encourage learning before play. With FreeTime, parents can manage their child’s FreeTime settings, such as the ability to set daily goals, age filters, and time limits for both weekdays and weekends. Parents can also use parental controls to choose what content kids can access and to add more content. These settings can be managed on the device or parents can visit the Parent Dashboard at parents.amazon.com to view daily activity reports and easily adjust their child’s FreeTime settings from any web browser, whether they’re on a mobile device or computer.

Availability

The all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is available for pre-order today, starting at $139.99 at www.amazon.com/firehd8kidsedition and will begin shipping on June 3. As an introductory offer, if customers purchase two Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablets together, they will receive a 25% discount.

After one year, customers can continue their FreeTime Unlimited subscription starting at $2.99 per month for Prime members and $4.99 per month for customers who are not yet Prime members. The subscription can be used on any compatible device, including Fire tablets, Fire TV, Kindle, Echo, iOS, Chrome OS, and Android devices.

