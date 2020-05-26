Walt Disney World Resort Executives to Submit Proposal for Phased Reopening of Parks

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced that Walt Disney World Resort executives will submit a proposal tomorrow, May 27, to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force in Florida for a phased reopening of the resort’s theme parks. Jim MacPhee, Senior Vice President of Operations, Walt Disney World Resort, will give a virtual presentation of the proposed approach during tomorrow’s online meeting of the Task Force, which begins at 10 a.m. EDT/7:00 a.m. PDT.

To view the meeting live on Orange TV, please visit the following website: https://www.orangecountyfl.net/OpenGovernment/OrangeTVVisionTV/OrangeTVLive.aspx#.XswtSC3-2u4

