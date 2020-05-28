Cirrus Logic Launches Advanced Haptic and Sensing Technology Solutions for Richer, Immersive User Experiences

New Haptic ICs Enable Increased Functionality and Sleek Buttonless Designs for Variety of Smartphones, PCs, Wearables, Gaming, Virtual Reality and Automotive Applications

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cirruslogic–With the goal of elevating the user experience for a wide range of consumer devices, Cirrus Logic (Nasdaq: CRUS) is leveraging its technology leadership in low-power, low-latency mixed-signal processing to develop an advanced product portfolio of haptic and sensing integrated circuits (ICs). Cirrus Logic’s haptic products and sophisticated haptic feedback technology enable sleeker, more robust end products with fewer mechanical controls for new responsive and immersive user experiences.





Already a leader in haptic technology for smartphones, Cirrus Logic is expanding its haptics and sensing expertise to provide an immersive touch experience for applications in automotive, augmented and virtual reality, gaming, personal computers and wearables. The new Cirrus Logic CS40L25 family of boosted haptic drivers enables OEMs to create customized user experiences beyond the single-action response of today’s mechanical buttons.

“Consumer devices have become slimmer and more display-driven, and advanced haptics are evolving to offer consumers a richer, more tactile experience,” said Harsha Rao, Cirrus Logic manager, Haptics and Sensing. “Cirrus Logic’s haptic solutions feature low-latency, boost voltage and closed-loop control algorithms that enable customized waveforms to trigger a variety of fast, unique haptic feedback responses. Whether it’s an immersive first-person gaming experience or a distinct smartphone vibration that identifies the caller, our advanced haptics can create a crisp click that just feels better to the user.”

Beyond the smartphone

The new haptic solutions from Cirrus Logic can help create context-aware “virtual” buttons for almost any surface. By eliminating mechanical buttons, product designers can create cleaner, sleeker industrial design aesthetics with no button “bumps.” Many smartphone designers are leading this behind-the-screen design evolution to increase haptic feedback solutions by replacing peripheral button functions. Automobiles, PCs, wearables and game controllers are also moving beyond traditional button interfaces to incorporate non-mechanical haptic feedback.

Cirrus Logic CS40L25 product features and availability

Cirrus Logic’s CS40L25 products integrate a high-performance haptic driver, a digital signal processor and a boost converter. The devices are resonance-aware, drive high-performance linear resonant actuators (LRAs) and voice coil motors (VCMs), and enhance user experiences by supporting unique/pre-stored haptic waveforms. Ultra-low latency provides real-time control of the haptic motor. This provides users with a more immediate sensation or response. Closed loop algorithms maximize LRA effectiveness and enable strong and consistent haptics with a crisper, less “buzzy” effect.

Cirrus Logic CS40L25 family of products includes:

CS40L25-CWZR and CS40L25B-CWZR ICs in 30-ball WLCSP packages for mobile and portable applications, now shipping in volume

CS40L25B-CNZR commercial-grade 32-pin QFN product for PC/laptop and other general market applications, currently sampling

CS40L25B-DNZ AEC-Q100 automotive-qualified variant in a 32-pin QFN package with wettable flanks for infotainment applications such as touch buttons and touch screens, currently sampling

Cirrus Logic haptic portfolio expansion

According to Rao, strong interest for differentiated tactile feedback features is expected to result in new consumer devices introduced in 2020 that use Cirrus Logic haptic drivers. In addition, Cirrus Logic recently began sampling its next-generation haptic product, which integrates force sensing and a haptic driver. The single-chip device is anticipated to improve performance, reduce power consumption and simplify system design with up to a 50-percent reduction in the overall footprint of a smartphone haptic subsystem.

More information on the Cirrus Logic CS40L25 portfolio and its haptic technology is available at https://www.cirrus.com/products/CS40L25.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.

Cirrus Logic, Cirrus, and the Cirrus Logic logo design are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. © 2020 Cirrus Logic, Inc. All rights reserved. The CS40L25 family of products is covered by issued and pending patents of Cirrus Logic. Product features, capabilities, and operations described here are for illustrative purposes only and do not constitute instructions or suggestions regarding any particular implementation or design choice.

