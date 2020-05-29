SONIC Whisks Up Brownie Batter and Yellow Cake Batter Shakes Straight from the Mixing Bowl

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NewMenuItem—SONIC® Drive-In kicks off the summer with two indulgent Shake flavors – the all new Brownie Batter Shake and the return of last year’s fan-favorite, Yellow Cake Batter Shake.

The new Brownie Batter Shake is hand-mixed with SONIC’s 100% Real, vanilla Ice Cream with a rich, chocolate brownie batter and the Yellow Cake Batter Shake brings decadent, yellow cake batter to life in a delicious ice cream treat. With two options to choose from, the Cake Batter Shakes hit the spot, every time.

“We’ve captured the fun and thrill of baking with family into two creamy, sippable versions every dessert lover will find irresistible,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC. “Even though everyone has been at home baking for the past couple of months, our Brownie Batter and Yellow Cake Batter Shakes can only be found at SONIC. They’re here just in time to cool off on those hot summer days and nights.”

The Brownie Batter and Yellow Cake Batter Shakes are only available at SONIC for a limited time until August 2.

Enjoy SONIC from the comfort of your car and use the SONIC app for contactless ordering and payment.* While waiting for orders, guests can also try the new augmented reality filters from SONIC featuring the two new Shakes on Instagram Story.

*See menu and app for details. For a limited time only at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins.

About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states. Served by SONIC’s iconic Carhops, the restaurant’s expansive, award-winning menu offers unique, breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options for the whole family. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.

