EA, Motive and Lucasfilm Announce Star Wars™: Squadrons, Available October 2

Become an Elite Pilot in the Star Wars™ Galaxy and Master the Art of Starfighter Combat from the Cockpit

Join Forces or Compete with Others Across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Virtual Reality and PC Via Origin, Steam and the Epic Games Store with Cross-play Support

Watch the Reveal Trailer Here

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calling all pilots! Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), Motive Studios and Lucasfilm today announced Star Wars™: Squadrons, an immersive, first-person space dogfighting experience set in the beloved Star Wars™ galaxy. Star Wars: Squadrons will feature thrilling 5v5 multiplayer dogfights, monumental fleet battles, and an original story set during the final days of the Galactic Empire and the rise of the New Republic after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™. The game will launch October 2, 2020 on PlayStation®4, Xbox® One, PC via Origin™, Steam and the Epic Games Store, and will be playable via Virtual Reality (VR) on PlayStation® 4 and PC with cross-play support. Tune into EA Play Live on June 18 at 4:00pm PT for the gameplay reveal of Star Wars: Squadrons.

“We created this game for every Star Wars fan who has ever dreamt about soaring across the galaxy in their favorite starfighter,” said Ian Frazier, Creative Director, Motive Studios. “Through the collaboration of the teams at Motive and Lucasfilm, we’ve been able to create a high-fidelity starfighter experience with an authentic storyline that invites Star Wars fans to explore never-before-seen corners of the galaxy in their own ship. We’re excited to show all this in action this week at EA Play Live.”

In Star Wars: Squadrons, players will enlist as starfighter pilots, stepping into the cockpits of iconic starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets. They’ll plan skirmishes with their squadron in the briefing room before taking off for space battles across the galaxy. Players will engage in strategic 5v5 multiplayer space battles with the goal of demolishing the opposing flagship in Fleet Battles and will feel the rush of first-person multiplayer combat as they work with their squadron to defeat as many opponents as possible in Dogfights. Pilots will triumph as a team, adjusting the composition of their squadrons to suit their playstyles as they progress, crushing their opponents and completing objectives across known and never-before-seen locations, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.

Star Wars: Squadrons will offer rich cosmetic and gameplay customization options with rewards and bonuses that are earned solely through gameplay. As players move up the ranks, they’ll earn components such as weapons, hulls, engines and shields to customize the performance of their starfighters; and gain cosmetic items to customize their cockpit, ship exteriors, and appearance of their pilot. In addition, players will be able to squad up with their friends and play against others, regardless of platform, as cross-play will be supported on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and VR.

Star Wars: Squadrons will also feature a single-player story that brings to life events following the Battle of Endor when the Rebel Alliance has successfully destroyed the Death Star II. Through the story, players will learn what it means to be a pilot as they battle from the alternating perspectives of two customizable pilots, one serving in the New Republic’s heroic Vanguard Squadron, while the other fights for the Galactic Empire’s fearsome Titan Squadron. The authentic story features a diverse cast of original characters, as well as some cameos from familiar faces in the Star Wars galaxy.

Star Wars: Squadrons is available now for pre-order* and lands on retail and digital storefronts on October 2 for $39.99. EA Access** and Origin™ Access Basic** subscribers can enjoy up to 10 hours of play time at launch, along with 10% off the purchase of the full game. Origin Access Premier** subscribers will get full access to Star Wars: Squadrons on PC along with all the benefits of Basic as long as they subscribe. For more details, visit https://www.ea.com/games/starwars/squadrons.

