The Galien Foundation Introduces Webinar Spotlighting Transformative Role of Data Technologies on Healthcare

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The Galien Foundation announced today an upcoming webinar that will focus on ways data technologies are reshaping public and private sector approaches to healthcare and the impact of these emerging innovations. To register click here.

On Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 1:00pm-2:00pm ET, The Galien Foundation will host its Digital Health Webinar monthly session, “Data Governance in a Converging World: Public & Private Sector Approaches to the Management of Emerging Health Technologies”. The conversation will feature leading experts from industry, science and the global research community, which will be moderated by Gil Bashe, Managing Partner, Global Health, Finn Partners. Panelists include: Jamey Edwards, CEO, Cloudbreak Health; Jessica Federer, Managing Director, Huma, Former Chief Digital Officer, Bayer; Michelle Hoiseth, Chief Data Officer & Corporate Vice President, Medical and Scientific Services, Parexel International; Amir Kalali, MD, Co-CEO, Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance; and Dr. Sadiqa Mahmood, DDS, General Manager & SVP, Live Sciences Business, Health Catalyst.

The panel will explore the current state of play on the healthcare applications of blockchain, artificial intelligence, real world evidence and other emerging big data technologies and which areas hold the most promise for access, delivery, financing and treatment. The group will also analyze what should be done to narrow the digital divide between the industrialized and developing world, specifically highlighting how the COVID-19 crisis carries learnings to propel new data governance structures that are capable of being applied multilaterally.

“This panel brings global perspective to review the most promising initiatives from industry and the research community that promote new data collaboration and sharing protocols to ensure we are protected from future pandemics,” said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of the Galien Foundation. “As we continue to develop data-based interventions, these leaders will showcase how these technologies demonstrate a positive health impact.”

On May 26th, 2021 the Galien Foundation will host a webinar in the ethics and global health series. This panel will be moderated by Ezekiel Emanuel, MD, PhD, Vice Provost for Global Initiatives, the Diane v.S. Levy and Robert M. Levy University Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, Special Advisor to the Director General of the World Health Organization and former COVID-19 advisory board member during the Biden transition. These webinars are a preview of the discussions that will take place during the Galien Week of Innovation and USA Prix Galien Forum, which begins Monday, October 25 and concludes on Friday, October 29 and during the Jerusalem Ethics Forum on November 10 and 11.

